MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

Washington, 21, made two starts and played a total of 31 games for the Rockets last season while averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 14 minutes.

The 6-foot-3 guard also played 18 games last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate. Washington had 23.1 points, 6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 34.7 minutes per game for Rio Grande.

Washington was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th pick in the 2022 draft after playing one season at Kentucky.

The Bucks are looking for guard depth behind Jrue Holiday for 2023-24.