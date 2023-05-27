When the Bucks transitioned into the Eastern Conference beginning in 1980-81, it signaled a new era for the franchise.

Abdul-Jabbar remained in the West as a member of the Showtime Lakers, winning five more championships alongside point guard Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the cream of the crop in the East as forward Larry Bird spearheaded three titles for the iconic franchise.

However, coach Don Nelson’s frisky Bucks were a viable Eastern Conference contender during the decade. The Bucks became the first team to sweep the Celtics when they won all four games in the semifinals in 1982-83.

Shooting guard Sidney Moncrief fueled the Bucks to seven consecutive seasons with at least 50 victories, including a 60-win campaign in 1980-81.

During the 1985-86 season, the Bucks were 57-25 to win the Central Division for the sixth year in a row. The Bucks’ offense finished fourth in offensive rating (111.4) and fifth in points (114.5). Defensively, the Bucks were second in the league in defensive rating (102.7) and fifth in points (105.5).

The 28-year-old Moncrief averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Moncrief was flanked by 27-year-old swingman Paul Pressey (14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.1 steals) and 24-year-old forward Terry Cummings (19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals).

The Bucks swept the Nets in three games in the first round. Then the Bucks got revenge on Moses Malone and the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept them in the second round the previous season. The Bucks outlasted the 76ers in seven games in the second round as the Celtics awaited in the conference finals.

Moncrief battled a foot injury during the postseason that began vs. the Nets and resulted in him missing games and not being 100%.

To make matters even more challenging, the Bucks collided with not just one of the best Celtics squads ever, but one of the greatest in league history. The iconic frontcourt trio of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish added former Finals MVP Bill Walton into the fold and rattled off 67 victories in the regular season.

The Celtics swept the Bucks and knocked off the Rockets in six in the Finals.