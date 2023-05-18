Despite being less than two years removed from winning an NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks are searching for a new coach as they look to maximize their competitive window with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After former coach Mike Budenholzer saw his five-year run with the team come to an end with a disappointing playoff upset at the hands of the Miami Heat last month in the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks are interviewing candidates to lead a team that finished with the best record in the league during the regular season.

While Milwaukee is reportedly casting a wide net in its search, including talks with potential first-time coaches, here is a closer look at how a handful of candidates with experience have fared in previous NBA stops.

Doc Rivers

Experience: 24 seasons

Teams: Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 1,097-763 (.590) regular season; 111-104 (.516) playoffs

Notes: Rivers' time in Philadelphia came to an end after three seasons of playoffs disappointment. The 76ers lost in the second round in each of Rivers' three seasons at the helm, with the final straw coming when Boston sent Philadelphia home with a crushing defeat in Game 7 on Sunday. After 13 seasons as an NBA player, Rivers retired from playing in 1996 and got his first NBA coaching job with the Orlando Magic during the 1999-2000 season. The Marquette University alum has one NBA title as a coach, leading the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2008 with a roster that included Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Monty Williams

Experience: 9 seasons

Teams: New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Phoenix Suns

Record: 367-336 (.522) regular season; 29-27 (.518) playoffs

Notes: Williams helped turn the Suns around during his four seasons with the team but was fired on Saturday after Phoenix fell in the Western Conference semifinals for the second straight season. He led Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals, where the Suns fell in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks, and followed that up with a league-best 64-18 record during the 2021-22 season. The Suns earned a fourth seed in the West this season after going 45-37 and went on to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 in the opening round before the Denver Nuggets ended the Suns' season in the second round. Williams, who was taken by the New York Knicks No. 24 overall in the 1994 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame, played nine seasons before retiring in 2003 and entering the coaching ranks as an assistant with Portland in 2005. Williams' first head coaching job came in 2010 in New Orleans, where he reached the playoffs twice in five seasons.

Nick Nurse

Experience: 5 seasons

Team: Toronto Raptors

Record: 227-163 (.582) regular season; 25-16 (.610) playoffs

Notes: Nurse's run in Toronto ended in April after five seasons, with the Raptors failing to reach the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. He helped lead Toronto to its first NBA championship in 2019 with a roster that included Kawhi Leonard. Nurse implemented a defensive scheme in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals to slow Antetokounmpo and the Raptors erased a 2-0 series deficit against the Bucks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Despite winning over 50 regular-season games in both of his first two seasons in charge, Nurse's teams combined for a .492 winning percentage over the last three seasons, losing in the first round in their sole playoff appearance in that stretch. Nurse spent five seasons as an assistant on Dwayne Casey's Raptors squads, which reached the playoffs in five straight seasons before Nurse took over in 2018 and led the team to new heights.

Kenny Atkinson

Experience: 4 seasons

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Record: 118-190 (.383) regular season; 1-4 (.200) playoffs

Notes: Atkinson, who just wrapped up his second season as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors, saw his run as coach of the Nets end in March 2020 when he was fired 62 games into his fourth season with the team and less than a week before the NBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He reached the postseason just once during his three full seasons with the franchise, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The 42-40 record the Nets posted during the 2018-19 campaign was their best under Atkinson, who failed to break the 30-win mark in his first two seasons as coach. During his first season at the helm in 2016-17, Atkinson guided a roster that included Brook Lopez, who averaged 20.5 points a game in his ninth and final season with the franchise. Lopez is set to be a free agent this offseason after earning a spot on the the NBA's All-Defensive first team and finishing as runner-up for defensive player of the year.

Mark Jackson

Experience: 3 seasons

Team: Golden State Warriors

Record: 121-109 (.526) regular season; 9-10 (.474) playoffs

Notes: Jackson, who currently works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, spent three seasons as coach of the Golden State Warriors before being fired days after the Los Angeles Clippers sent them home with a narrow Game 7 defeat in 2014. Steve Kerr replaced Jackson as coach, leading the Warriors to the next four NBA Finals and securing three titles in the process. Jackson reached the playoffs twice — with a lineup that included a young Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — but the furthest he reached was the Western Conference semifinals in 2013, when the Warriors fell to the San Antonio Spurs in six games. Taken 18th overall by the New York Knicks in the 1987 NBA Draft out of St. John's, Jackson played for seven teams over his 17-season NBA career and retired in 2004 as one of the most prolific passers in league history.

