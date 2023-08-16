The first basket of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament likely will be made in Indianapolis.

The league unveiled the 60-game schedule for group play of the new event on Tuesday — with the first game set to be Cleveland visiting Indiana on Nov. 3, the opener of what is scheduled to be seven games on that first night of matchups.

Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

At stake: about $18 million in prize money. The tournament payouts for players on standard contracts will be $500,000 apiece for those on the winning team, $200,000 apiece for those on the runner-up, $100,000 apiece for those on the teams that lose semifinal games and $50,000 for those on the teams that lose in the quarterfinals.

The Bucks are grouped with the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. All games on Tuesdays, except Election Day, and Fridays in November are designated tournament games. Quarterfinals are Dec. 4-5, semifinals in Las Vegas are Dec. 7 and the championship is Dec. 9.

Every game except for the championship will count toward the regular-season standings. The league’s schedule will be released on Thursday.