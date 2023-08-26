MILWAUKEE — William Contreras hit a two-run double in Milwaukee’s five-run fifth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday night for their season-high seventh straight win.

Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (11-8) struck out nine in 5⅓ innings. He allowed two runs and two hits while improving to 5-0 in five August starts.

Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts homered for San Diego, which lost for the third time in four games. Pedro Avila was charged with five runs and five hits in 4⅓ innings.

Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the second for his 15th homer, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead. But the Brewers went ahead to stay in the fifth.

Mark Canha, Brice Turang and Andruw Monasterio opened the inning with three straight singles. Canha scored from second on Monasterio’s grounder into left field.

A double steal combined with an off-target throw by catcher Luis Campusano produced another run for Milwaukee. Following a Christian Yelich walk, Contreras slapped a 1-1 changeup down the left-field line to lift the Brewers to a 4-1 lead.

Carlos Santana added an insurance run with a double to right against Scott Barlow, who loaded the bases with a pair of walks before retiring Turang to end the inning.

Peralta’s night came to an end after walking two of his first three batters to open the sixth. Manny Machado made it a 5-2 game with a single off Elvis Peguero.

After Fernando Tatis singled to lead off the eighth, Soto sent a Joel Payamps slider over the wall in left-center for his 25th homer.

Payamps got out of the inning without further damage and Devin Williams struck out the side in the ninth for his 31st save.

Attanasio optimistic about stadium negotiations

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio expressed optimism about the status of negotiations involving renovations to American Family Field and indicated he wants to make sure the team stays in Milwaukee.

The Brewers have called American Family Field home since 2001 and have a lease that expires in 2030. State Democrats and Republicans have been debating on stadium renovation funding plans for several months.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, proposed a plan in which the state would spend $290 million in repairs and the Brewers would extend their lease by 13 years through 2043. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said that plan wouldn’t work and indicated he wanted to come up with a deal that included a longer commitment from the Brewers to remain in Milwaukee.

“I’m optimistic,” Attanasio said before Saturday’s game. “We just have to get the three constituencies — which would be the governor, the Assembly and the Senate — to come together.”

Attanasio believes they can eventually reach a consensus.

“We have very good chemistry with the politicians in terms of having a shared goal,” Attanasio said. “The goal is to keep the team here for another generation, whether that’s 2040, or now frankly they are talking about 2050, which (is) great by me.”

The Brewers’ lease calls for the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District to cover repairs. Evers and the team have said the district does not have enough money to pay for what is needed. Evers’ proposal suggested funding the repairs through a one-time cash payment from a projected $7 billion state budget surplus.

“We very much want to stay here,” Attanasio said. “That’s all I’ve considered at this point. We have to face the reality that while this ballpark, it’s beautiful, the infrastructure is 20-plus years old. Even the scoreboard, which is great, the parts get obsolete so fast. The simple fact is the district is going to run out of money in the next couple of years. We’re trying to address the future of the ballpark before it runs out of money, and not in a band-aid kind of way.”

Trainer’s room

Padres: Infielder Jake Cronenworth was placed on the 10-day IL after fracturing his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. The team said Cronenworth won’t need surgery but isn’t expected to return this season. Shortstop Matthew Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Cronenworth’s spot on the roster.

Brewers: Outfielder Sal Frelick was back in the starting lineup after missing four games with a sore right hamstring. ... Right-hander Julio Teheran (right hip) reported no issues after allowing a run in three innings in a rehab appearance Friday night with Class A Wisconsin. Teheran will continue his rehab next week with Triple-A Nashville.