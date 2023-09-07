4 significant moments between the Brewers and Yankees

It's been over 25 years since the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the National League, halting their yearly meetings with the New York Yankees and other AL foes.

However, a change to Major League Baseball's scheduling format starting this season will ensure each team faces every other ballclub once a year. After meeting for just five series since the 1997 campaign, the Brewers and Yankees will reignite their annual battles with a three-game set starting Friday night in the Bronx.

From a fierce playoff battle to an early glimpse at a future Hall of Famer and some historic home runs, here are a few notable moments the matchup between New York and Milwaukee has produced since the teams first met in 1970 during the Brewers' inaugural season.

Yankees edge Brewers in 1981 ALDS

A midseason players' strike in 1981 forced some changes to the playoff format that season with the teams that won their division in each half of the season meeting in divisional series for the first time.

The Brewers — with a roster that included future Hall of Famers Rollie Fingers, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons and Robin Yount — made their first playoff appearance in franchise history, clinching the AL East in the second half of the season with a 62-47 record to draw a meeting with the Yankees, who took the division in the first half with a 59-48 record.

Despite the series opening with the first two games at County Stadium in Milwaukee, New York jumped out to a 2-0 series lead by winning 5-3 in Game 1 and 3-0 in Game 2.

The Brewers responded when the series shifted to Yankee Stadium, pulling out a 5-3 win in Game 3 with Fingers earning the win and New York's Tommy John taking the loss. Still facing elimination in Game 4, Milwaukee evened the series with a 2-1 win to force a fifth and decisive game.

With the series staying in New York for the final game, the Brewers scored once in the second inning and again in the third to take a 2-0 lead before the Yankees stormed back. Answering with a home run from future Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson as part of a four-run fourth, New York took a 4-2 lead. Milwaukee was able to score once more in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Yankees scored three more times to advance with a 7-3 win.

New York went on to sweep the Oakland Athletics 3-0 to reach the World Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Yankees 4-2 in six games.

Derek Jeter shows flashes of future in early matchup against Brewers

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter had a 20-year MLB career that ended in 2014 after accumulating over 3,000 hits and 1,300 RBIs, but before he became a first-ballot Hall of Famer — or the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year — he was getting his first taste of the big leagues with a handful of games during the 1995 campaign.

Just 24 years old when the season started, Jeter saw action in 15 games during a year the Yankees would finish 79-65 to make their first playoff appearance since their 1981 World Series defeat. Jeter's final appearance in 1995 came at County Stadium in Milwaukee, when he delivered an extra-base hit that was just a hint of what was to come.

In a game that also saw future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Mariano Rivera take the field for the Yankees alongside veterans Paul O'Neill and Don Mattingly, Jeter delivered a fourth-inning double off Milwaukee starter Scott Karl. New York edged Milwaukee for a 5-4 win on Sept. 26, 1995, before taking the series finale the next day 6-3 and closing the regular season with a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto.

With an announced attendance of 8,618 at County Stadium for Jeter's final game of the season, there were few fans on hand to see him in the final year before he broke out. Jeter was the AL's top rookie in 1996, appearing in 157 games and batting .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Alex Rodriguez hits 400th home run in Milwaukee

While the Brewers and Yankees didn't meet for seven seasons after their final AL matchups in 1997, their first interleague series was punctuated by a historic home run in 2005.

The Brewers took the first two games of the series that season, winning 4-3 and 2-1 with around 35,000 fans on hand each for game at what was then Miller Park. But it was the third and final game of the early June series, in front of an announced crowd of 37,586, that delivered a moment to remember.

Alex Rodriguez, then in his 12th MLB season and second with New York, was just over a month shy of his 30th birthday when he made baseball history. At just 29 years and 316 days, Rodriguez became the youngest member of the 400-homer club.

Hitting a two-run blast off Milwaukee starter Chris Capuano in the first inning, Rodriguez helped propel New York to a 12-3 win over Milwaukee on June 8, 2005.

Rodriguez retired following the 2016 season, having been named an All-Star 14 times and winning three AL MVP awards while compiling 3,115 hits, 696 home runs and 2,086 RBIs.

Aaron Judge launches homers No. 58 and 59 off the Brewers

The dramatic moments between the Brewers and Yankees aren't limited to the distant past, with the most recent meeting between the teams featuring some noteworthy home runs.

New York travelled to Milwaukee with less than a month left in the 2022 season, just as right fielder Aaron Judge was chasing the MLB single-season home run record.

Despite eventually falling short of Barry Bonds' mark of 73, Judge would go on to hit 62 homers — setting the AL record and besting every player not named Bonds, Mark McGwire or Sammy Sosa — with a key pair of shots coming as the Yankees offense propelled them to a 12-8 win over the Brewers on Sept. 18, 2022, at American Family Field.

Judge, then 30 years old, hit his 58th and 59th homers of the season during the win in Milwaukee, with his first a 414-foot solo shot off Brewers starter Jason Alexander during the third inning. His second blast of the day was a 443-footer off reliever Luis Perdomo that extended New York's lead to 10-4 in the seventh.

With 16 games left after the Yankees closed out their series in Milwaukee, Judge still needed 14 home runs to match Bonds' mark but was just one shy of Babe Ruth's personal best of 60 homers in 1927 and Roger Maris' 61 in 1961.