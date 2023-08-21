3 things we've learned about the Brewers over the last week

The Milwaukee Brewers secured a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 6-2 victory on Sunday to close their road trip with a 6-3 record and maintain a hold on the top spot in the National League Central standings.

Milwaukee (68-57) picked up its fourth road sweep of the season in Texas as the offense came to life after struggling in Los Angeles, where the Brewers dropped three straight to the Dodgers. The trip began with Milwaukee taking three straight from the Chicago White Sox to extend its division lead to a season-high 3½ games.

As the Brewers head home for two games against the Minnesota Twins and three games against the San Diego Padres before the NL Central race heats up with a trip to face the second-place Chicago Cubs (64-59) at Wrigley Field, here are three things to know about Milwaukee's recent performance.

1. NL Central still up for grabs

Despite returning home with a 3-game lead in the division standings, the Brewers have a long way to go to secure their postseason future. With six games left against the surging Cubs, who've pulled a game ahead of the third-place Cincinnati Reds (64-61), Milwaukee will need to finish strong to return to the playoffs.

The Cubs hit the road on Monday for a seven-game trip against the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates this week before returning home to host the Brewers in a key matchup to close out August. Chicago ended its recent homestand on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals as the Cubs picked up their fifth win in eight games to keep pressure on the Brewers.

While Milwaukee and Chicago have unfinished business this season, the Brewers have closed out play with the Reds, earning a potential tiebreaker after taking the season series 10-3. Cincinnati hits the road for a 10-game trip on Monday that will see the Reds face the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, all three of which hold winning records.

When the Reds return from their lengthy trip closing out August, they will open September with a doubleheader against the visiting Cubs. The four game series will be the final meeting between the teams, with Cincinnati currently holding a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

Milwaukee and Chicago will close the regular season with a three-game series at American Family Field that could go a long way toward deciding the NL Central race.

2. Brewers offense comes to life

After the Brewers struggled to score in Los Angeles, producing just three runs in three games, their bats came to life in Texas. A key part of that improvement was thanks to shortstop Willy Adames.

After going 1-for-10 against the Dodgers, Adames found his stroke in the series opener against the Rangers, going 3-for-5 with an RBI as the Brewers pulled out a 9-8 victory.

The 27-year-old Adames was even more essential to Milwaukee's 6-1 win over Texas on Saturday, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs, including a solo home run in the top of the third inning.

“We’ve been working all year trying to figure it out. I’m just happy this series has been good, I’ve been taking good at-bats, trying to help the team,” Adames said after Saturday's win. “We’re just trying to get a good pitch to hit.”

3. Pitching staff continues to carry Milwaukee

Despite the Brewers' offensive inconsistencies on the trip, their pitching staff has continued to carry the team, with the starting rotation turning in some stellar showings away from home.

After a scoreless seven-inning outing by Corbin Burnes went to waste in Milwaukee's 1-0 loss to Los Angeles in the series finale on Thursday, Freddy Peralta picked up his 10th win of the season with a 1-run effort in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

Peralta (10-8) struck out 11 — recording his fifth 10-plus strikeout game this season and the 11th of his career — while holding the Rangers to a run on four hits and two walks in 5⅔ innings in the second game of the series.

Peralta nearly collected his fifth consecutive quality start while earning the victory. The 27-year-old righty has allowed five earned runs in his past 30⅔ innings. Peralta is 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA in his past five starts and an MLB-best 50 strikeouts since July 26 through play on Saturday.

“He was battling, he never gave up," Adames said after Saturday's game. "That’s the best Freddy, when he’s competing and making pitches and attacking the zone, that’s when he’s going to be successful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.