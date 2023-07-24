The Milwaukee Brewers are clinging to a half-game lead in the National League Central Division despite dropping their first series since the all-star break after the NL-leading Atlanta Braves took two out of three at American Family Field in Milwaukee by rallying for a 4-2 victory on Sunday.

After coming out of the break by sweeping the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) to pull ahead in the standings and secure the division tiebreaker, Milwaukee (55-45) closed out its road trip with two straight wins against the Philadelphia Phillies to maintain an edge in the division race.

With the Reds defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five games before heading to Milwaukee to open a three-game series on Monday, the showdown between the division frontrunners will go a long way toward determining the outcome in the NL Central.

As the Brewers prepare for a difficult week against the rival Reds before heading back on the road for a rematch with the Braves, here are five things to know about Milwaukee's performance out of the All-Star break.

1. Burning it down

Right-handed starter Corbin Burnes has been a large part of the Brewers' recent success, turning in red-hot performances while winning both of his starts since representing Milwaukee over All-Star weekend.

Burnes (9-5) allowed two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings Thursday as the Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After struggling through June with a 1-1 record and a 4.99 ERA in five starts, Burnes has reverted to the form that saw him win the 2021 National League Cy Young Award. He is 4-0 for the month with a 1.33 ERA and has allowed eight hits combined while striking out 36.

“He has set a pretty high standard with some good roll, but he's pitching really well right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the win.

After being one of two players to represent the Brewers over All-Star weekend, Burnes took the mound to open the second half of the season for Milwaukee.

Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity as the Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on July 14.

After his 10th of 13 strikeouts, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. The game-time temperature was 91 degrees with high humidity.

“He just got light-headed, essentially,” Counsell said after the game. “The trainers don't think it was a hydration issue. Just like you lift something heavy and get a little light-headed from that. He just needed a minute to regroup. His vision got a little blurry.”

The 28-year-old Burnes took several big gulps of water and spoke to the training staff. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning.

“Everything kind of went dizzy and eyes went cross-eyed,” Burnes said. “I went to the back of the mound, hoped blinking a couple of times it would go away, and it didn't. After a bottle of water, gave it a second, it went away. Scary in the moment, for sure.”

2. Closing them out

Burnes hasn't been the only bright spot on the mound for the Brewers since the break.

Milwaukee's bullpen surrendered three costly runs in the eighth inning of Sunday's loss to the Braves, but the unit has otherwise been on a stellar run to complement the starting rotation.

Atlanta's offensive outburst on Ozzie Albies' three-run homer off reliever Elvis Peguero was an outlier for the Brewers bullpen, ending a string of 28⅔ consecutive scoreless innings by Milwaukee relievers.

Brewers relievers have a combined 3.80 ERA on the season, with the unit last giving up a run before the break in an 8-5 loss to the Reds on July in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's sole win over Atlanta came in large part due to a shutdown performance from the Brewers pen. After starter Adrian Houser gave up three earned runs while tying his career high by striking out 10 batters over six innings, a trio of relievers helped close out a 4-3 victory.

Peguero pitched a scoreless seventh before Joel Payamps held the Braves scoreless in the eighth to earn his fourth win of the season.

Closer Devin Williams sealed the victory by working out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his 25th save in 27 opportunities.

3. Full speed ahead

One of the bullpen's newest standouts is rookie right-hander Abner Uribe, who's shown a strong arm in four appearances since making his major league debut in the loss to Cincinnati on July 8.

After getting the only batter he faced in Sunday's loss to fly out to end the top of the seventh inning, the 23-year-old Uribe has a 1.93 ERA while allowing one run and striking out seven batters over 4⅔ innings.

The only run Uribe has surrendered this season came during his debut when he gave up a run on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan India to provide the final run in the Reds' 8-5 win over the Brewers.

4. Another dazzling debut

Uribe isn't the only player to make their major league debut with Milwaukee this season as Sal Frelick became the eighth player to make his MLB debut for the Brewers this season, helping Milwaukee take down Atlanta on Saturday.

The others are pitchers Uribe, Gus Varland and Clayton Andrews, outfielders Joey Wiemer and Blake Perkins and infielder Andruw Monasterio.

While other rookies have made a splash their first big league games this season with the Brewers, Frelick's may stand above the rest.

In addition to going 3-for-3, driving in the go-ahead run and making two outstanding catches, the 23-year-old right fielder became the first Brewers player to have at least three hits and two RBIs in his debut and was the sixth player over the past 25 years to have at least three hits and a game-winning RBI in his opening game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“He showed us everything tonight,” Counsell said after the win. “He did the things that he’s good at and the reason that he’s here and the reason why he was a first-round pick. He put it all on display tonight.”

Frelick said the reality of the moment surpassed even what he dreamed of as a kid.

“I think this blew it out of the water,” he said.

After learning he had been promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday night, Frelick caught a Saturday morning flight to Chicago and drove about 80 miles to Milwaukee to arrive in plenty of time for the game.

His father, brother, sister and a few friends also made it for the game, though most of them also had to fly into Chicago before driving into Wisconsin.

“Mom’s at home with the dog,” Frelick said. “She’ll be here tomorrow.”

His mom was on hand Sunday as Frelick followed his stunning debut by going 1-for-3 while drawing a walk and scoring a run.

Frelick hit an infield single in his first career plate appearance Saturday and followed with a single down the right-field line to begin a two-run rally in the fifth. He singled home Jesse Winker in the sixth to tie the game and knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

He also produced two noteworthy plays in the sixth to prevent extra-base hits when the Brewers trailed 3-2.

Frelick made a leaping catch of Marcell Ozuna’s shot near the top of the right-field wall and then raced into the right-center field gap, jumped and banged against the wall to snare a drive from former Brewers player Orlando Arcia.

5. A decade of service

While the young players have contributed for Milwaukee, it's been one of the team's veterans who's continued to deliver in the clutch.

Marking 10 years since his MLB debut on Sunday, Christian Yelich has continued his offensive resurgence this season, with three home runs and 8 RBIs since the all-star break to bring his season totals to 14 and 54, respectively.

Batting .288 on the year, the 31-year-old Yelich has been one of Milwaukee's most reliable offensive weapons as he regains the form that helped him win the 2018 NL MVP award.

One of Yelich's strongest showings since the break came Thursday as Milwaukee closed out its series in Philadelphia with a 4-0 victory over the Phillies.

Yelich hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker in the third inning that would give Burnes the cushion he would need in his stellar outing. Yelich finished 3-for-4, a triple shy of his fourth career cycle.

The performance capped a run where Yelich had an RBI in five straight games and recorded his ninth three-hit game of the season. He was aggressive early in the count, especially on the belt-high splitter that he launched into the right-center bleachers.

“All you are trying to do is get a good pitch,” Yelich said after the game. “Today, it was early. Tomorrow could be a different story.”

Yelich's debut in the majors came on July 23, 2013, with the then 21-year-old going 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Miami Marlins in 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2 May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1 May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6 May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4 May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1 May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3 May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1 May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3 May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6 May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1 May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0 May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4 May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4 May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2 May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0 May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0 May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0 May 26: Giants 15, Brewers 1 May 27: Giants 3, Brewers 1 May 28: Brewers 7, Giants 5 May 30: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2 May 31: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2 June 1: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1 June 2: Brewers 5, Reds 4 (11 innings) June 3: Brewers 10, Reds 8 June 4: Brewers 5, Reds 1 June 5: Reds 2, Brewers 0 June 6: Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings) June 7: Brewers 10, Orioles 2 June 8: Orioles 6, Brewers 3 June 9: Athletics 5, Brewers 2 June 10: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings) June 11: Athletics 8, Brewers 6 June 13: Twins 7, Brewers 5 June 14: Twins 4, Brewers 2 June 16: Brewers 5, Pirates 4 June 17: Brewers 5, Pirates 0 June 18: Brewers 5, Pirates 2 June 19: Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1 June 20: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5 June 21: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1 June 23: Brewers 7, Guardians 1 June 24: Guardians 4, Brewers 2 June 25: Brewers 5, Guardians 4 (10 innings) June 26: Brewers 2, Mets 1 June 27: Mets 7, Brewers 2 June 28: Brewers 5, Mets 2 June 29: Brewers 3, Mets 2 June 30: Pirates 8, Brewers 7 July 1: Brewers 11, Pirates 8 July 2: Brewers 6, Pirates 3 July 3: Brewers 8, Cubs 6 July 4: Cubs 7, Brewers 6 July 5: Cubs 4, Brewers 3 July 6: Brewers 6, Cubs 5 July 7: Brewers 7, Reds 3 July 8: Reds 8, Brewers 5 July 9: Brewers 1, Reds 0 MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers 1, Reds 0 July 15: Brewers 3, Reds 0 July 16: Brewers 4, Reds 3 July 18: Phillies 4, Brewers 3 July 19: Brewers 5, Phillies 3 July 20: Brewers 4, Phillies 0 July 21: Braves 6, Brewers 4 July 22: Brewers 4, Braves 3 July 23: Braves 4, Brewers 2 July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.