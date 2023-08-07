The Milwaukee Brewers enter the week with a 1½-game lead in the National League Central Division despite dropping their series finale on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates split the four-game series at American Family Field in Milwaukee by winning 4-1.

With the MLB trade deadline in the books, the division race has expanded to three teams as the red-hot Chicago Cubs (58-54) took two of three from the league-leading Atlanta Braves to move into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds (58-54) for second place in the NL Central standings.

The Brewers (60-53) were active ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline during a week that saw them overtake the Reds atop the standings with a 14-1 victory in the series opener against the Pirates on Thursday. Milwaukee escaped with one win over the next three meetings with Pittsburgh as a new challenger emerged.

The Cubs pulled out a 6-4 win over the Braves at home on Sunday to improve to 16-7 since the all-star break. Meanwhile, the Reds fell at home 6-3 to the Washington Nationals to extend their losing streak to six games, a skid that includes Cincinnati dropping three of four to Chicago at Wrigley Field earlier in the week.

As the Brewers look to hold on to their edge in the division standings when they open the week against the struggling Colorado Rockies before heading on the road for a nine-game trip, here are three things to know about Milwaukee's recent performance.

1. Return to the rotation

Pitching has been a strength for Milwaukee all season, despite one of the team's best returning starters making just two starts in April before a shoulder injury cost him the next four months of the season.

The wait was finally over for right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who was activated from the 60-day injured list on Sunday before making his first start for the Brewers since April 7.

The 30-year-old two-time All-Star retired the first six hitters, striking out the first five, before Pittsburgh's Endy Rodriguez opened the third inning with his second homer of the season.

Woodruff, who allowed two runs on four hits while striking out nine with no walks in a five-inning outing, said he was eager to get back out on the big league field after making three minor-league rehab starts.

“I couldn’t really sleep this morning. I woke up a few times, more excited than anything,” said Woodruff, who was 13-4 last season with a 3.05 ERA. “And, you know what, I’m just like everybody else, I get nervous and anxious, and I was just ready to get out here and pitch. Honestly, just ready to get out on the field and just be out there and just feel the stadium, the crowd and then finally get on the mound.”

Despite picking up his first loss of the season, Woodruff was just happy to help his teammates when it counts.

“You miss going out and competing with all these guys and kind of being in the middle of things,” Woodruff said. “And now we’re getting down to the last two months of baseball and the division race is still tight. This is the fun part.”

2. Soaking it all in

From celebratory cheese heads to postgame Gatorade baths, the Brewers have built a reputation for enjoying themselves this season and that was never more clear than Saturday night.

With Milwaukee coming off of six losses in eight games, rookie Blake Perkins delivered a much-needed win with a walk-off RBI single with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th inning to give the Brewers a 3-2 victory over the Pirates.

The 26-year-old right fielder was mobbed by his teammates, who tore his jersey off before soaking him with a bucket of sports drink. Perkins, after all of the hype, downplayed his game-winning hit.

“Luckily, I have seen him before in the past, so I kind of knew how he liked to attack,” Perkins said of Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo. “I was just trying to look for something out over. I knew the 4-hole was wide open, so that was just my approach was trying to go the other way. It’s not often that your plans come to fruition the way you want them to, but it did tonight.”

Perkins' big hit came after the Brewers had tied the game in the ninth inning and closer Devin Williams came on for the 10th, striking out a pair of Pittsburgh hitters while retiring the side.

After pinch hitter Brian Anderson struck out to open the bottom of the 10th against Perdomo, Mark Canha was walked intentionally. Both runners advanced on Christian Yelich’s grounder to first. William Contreras was walked intentionally to load the bases and Perkins lined a 2-1 pitch into right to score Victor Caratini.

3. Getting down to business

Canha, a 34-year-old outfielder acquired by the Brewers from the New York Mets for minor-league pitcher Justin Jarvis on July 31, is just one of the three players the Brewers picked up ahead of the deadline in an attempt to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest.

Milwaukee's first acquisition leading up to the embargo was veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana. The Brewers traded for Santana in a deal July 28 that sent minor-league infielder Jhonny Severino to the Pirates and took the 37-year-old Santana from last place to first place in the NL Central.

Santana — whose career includes stops in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Seattle — hit .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates, who have fallen off significantly after a fast start.

Milwaukee's final major-league pickup came right before the deadline, with the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks swapping relievers. Milwaukee received left-hander Andrew Chafin in the exchange, sending right-hander Peter Strzelecki to Arizona.

The 33-year-old Chafin has been a consistent durable reliever for 10 years in the big leagues. The left-hander has a 2-3 record, 4.19 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 34⅓ innings this season, which was his second stint with the Diamondbacks.

Chafin’s numbers were even better for most of the season, but he gave up five earned runs and got only two outs in a game last week against the Cardinals, sending his ERA soaring.

“I feel lucky to get a guy like that and put him in the mix of this crew,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s a guy who just gets outs. I feel like every day in those big spots, we have somebody to go to. It’s probably going to lead to a little more less-defined roles for guys, but that’s OK. That means you have a lot of good pitchers.”

Chafin has made two appearances since joining the Brewers, throwing a hitless, scoreless inning in each of Milwaukee's win over Pittsburgh while striking out three batters.

Milwaukee made a couple of minor moves later Tuesday. The team acquired pitcher Evan McKendry from Tampa Bay for minor league catcher Alex Jackson and sent minor league infielder Luis Urías to the Boston Red Sox for minor league pitcher Bradley Blalock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2 May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1 May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6 May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4 May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1 May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3 May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1 May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3 May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6 May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1 May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0 May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4 May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4 May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2 May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0 May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0 May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0 May 26: Giants 15, Brewers 1 May 27: Giants 3, Brewers 1 May 28: Brewers 7, Giants 5 May 30: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2 May 31: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2 June 1: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1 June 2: Brewers 5, Reds 4 (11 innings) June 3: Brewers 10, Reds 8 June 4: Brewers 5, Reds 1 June 5: Reds 2, Brewers 0 June 6: Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings) June 7: Brewers 10, Orioles 2 June 8: Orioles 6, Brewers 3 June 9: Athletics 5, Brewers 2 June 10: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings) June 11: Athletics 8, Brewers 6 June 13: Twins 7, Brewers 5 June 14: Twins 4, Brewers 2 June 16: Brewers 5, Pirates 4 June 17: Brewers 5, Pirates 0 June 18: Brewers 5, Pirates 2 June 19: Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1 June 20: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5 June 21: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1 June 23: Brewers 7, Guardians 1 June 24: Guardians 4, Brewers 2 June 25: Brewers 5, Guardians 4 (10 innings) June 26: Brewers 2, Mets 1 June 27: Mets 7, Brewers 2 June 28: Brewers 5, Mets 2 June 29: Brewers 3, Mets 2 June 30: Pirates 8, Brewers 7 July 1: Brewers 11, Pirates 8 July 2: Brewers 6, Pirates 3 July 3: Brewers 8, Cubs 6 July 4: Cubs 7, Brewers 6 July 5: Cubs 4, Brewers 3 July 6: Brewers 6, Cubs 5 July 7: Brewers 7, Reds 3 July 8: Reds 8, Brewers 5 July 9: Brewers 1, Reds 0 MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers 1, Reds 0 July 15: Brewers 3, Reds 0 July 16: Brewers 4, Reds 3 July 18: Phillies 4, Brewers 3 July 19: Brewers 5, Phillies 3 July 20: Brewers 4, Phillies 0 July 21: Braves 6, Brewers 4 July 22: Brewers 4, Braves 3 July 23: Braves 4, Brewers 2 July 24: Brewers 3, Reds 2 July 25: Reds 4, Brewers 3 July 26: Brewers 3, Reds 0 July 28: Braves 10, Brewers 7 July 29: Braves 11, Brewers 5 July 30: Braves 8, Brewers 6 July 31: Nationals 5, Brewers 3 Aug. 1: Brewers 6, Nationals 4 Aug. 2: Nationals 3, Brewers 2 Aug. 3: Brewers 14, Pirates 1 Aug. 4: Pirates 8, Brewers 4 Aug. 5: Brewers 3, Pirates 2 (10 innings) Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.