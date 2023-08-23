With an excessive heat warning in effect, the Milwaukee Brewers have loosened their drink carry-in policy for Wednesday afternoon’s game at American Family Field.

The game against the Minnesota Twins starts at 1:10 p.m. and Wednesday’s high in Milwaukee will be near 98, with heat index values as high as 109, the National Weather Service said.

The stadium long known as Miller Park does not have air conditioning and while the roof and outfield panels will be open, it will be stifling in the stadium.

The relaxed drink carry-in policy will allow the following:

Bottles must be sealed and made of clear plastic

There will be no limit on the number of bottles per person

Bottles may be any size

No alcohol will be allowed in containers carried into American Family Field

Fans also are also welcome to seek relief in the cooling rooms available on the Terrace Level of American Family Field.

Milwaukee also will have additional EMS crews at the stadium to assist as needed.

“Brewers fans are accustomed to spending Wisconsin summer days in the sun, and we want to make sure that everyone has an enjoyable experience tomorrow at American Family Field,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations, said in a statement. “We encourage fans to wear sunscreen and a hat, drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade both inside the ballpark and outside if tailgating.”

Anyone who wants to brave the heat to cheer on the first-place Brewers can go to brewers.com, call 1-800-933-7890, or go to the American Family Field Box Office.

