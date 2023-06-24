PHILADELPHIA — They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire and there appears to be some smoke signals coming from Citi Field.

The Mets appear poised to pursue Milwaukee Brewers advisor David Stearns to fill the vacant president of baseball operations role after his contract is up at the end of the season. At this point, it’s probably the worst-kept secret in baseball. It’s been widely reported that the former architect of the Brewers will be headed back home to New York to lead the baseball operations efforts of his childhood team. Industry sources have told the New York Daily News they believe it will happen.

The 38-year-old Stearns has long been coveted by the Mets and owner Steve Cohen. A Manhattan native with family in the area, Stearns previously worked for the Mets after graduating from Harvard. Cohen has pursued him in the past, but Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has denied the Mets permission to talk to his former head of baseball operations. Like many owners of small market clubs, Attanasio is sensitive to big-market teams poaching talent.

But Stearns stepped down from his role as the club’s president of baseball operations last fall. He moved into an advisory role to fulfill the final year of his five-year contract. He’ll be a free agent this fall. The Mets could make him the highest-paid executive in baseball, with speculation that Cohen will offer him a salary higher than that of Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball ops, Andrew Friedman. With bonuses, Friedman’s five-year, $35 million contract pays him over $7 million per year.

This wouldn’t necessarily change the Mets’ front office structure. General manager Billy Eppler is believed to be friendly with Stearns and has great respect for members of the Milwaukee front office, many of which were hired by Stearns. Rather, it would give the Mets more front-office leadership from someone who is said to be a very process-oriented and data-driven executive. One source praised Stearns’ organizational management abilities.

The Mets are attempting to build a new culture. The team is currently in the third year of Cohen’s ownership and boasts the largest payroll in the league, but is largely underperforming.

Eppler has had to construct a roster using expensive free agents because of a lack of high-end talent in the pipeline, especially on the pitching side. It’s an unsustainable method of building and the Mets are aware of that fact but have little choice if they want to capitalize on what they believe is a window of contention.

While the club has historically done a good job of developing infield and position talent, the pitching side has been lacking since the infamous “Five Aces” rotation. With a desire to develop talent internally in mind, the Mets have been hesitant to trade prospects over the last years. It’s why Eppler brought in Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, Mychal Givens and Tyler Naquin at the trade deadline last season. Over the winter, the team brought in Eric Jagers to serve as the director of pitching development to help address the deficiencies on the development side.

But changing culture from top-to-bottom can be a years-long process. Money can help and the Mets have plenty of that, but leadership will too. Someone like Stearns will oversee all departments and help implement the kind of processes and plans that will help the team streamline their development. As the leader of a small market club, Stearns has had to rely on development and sources believe he will invest heavily in research and development.

But fans hoping for sweeping changes right away might be disappointed. Stearns is not known to act on impulse. He’s more likely to make thoughtful, calculated decisions. He leans heavily on his small, but trusted group of executives and empowers them to lead and make choices for their own departments as well.

However, like any executive, Stearns has missed on a few of those decisions. The Josh Hader trade that sent a four-time All-Star closer to the San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz preceded the Brewers’ collapse last season. The team saw its four-season playoff streak come to an end.

Reliever Trevor Rosenthal never threw a pitch for Milwaukee. The trade for Jonathan Schoop didn’t work out and Khris Davis became an All-Star in Oakland after he was traded. However, Stearns did acquire outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in 2018 and he won an NL MVP Award with the Brewers. Under Stearns' watch, the Brewers drafted right-hander Corbin Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young winner.

Last winter, the Houston Astros were hoping to bring in their former assistant general manager. Stearns worked in Houston under former general manager Jeff Luhnow from 2012-2105 and owner Jim Crane was said to be extremely interested in him after he stepped down from his role with Milwaukee. Ultimately, the club hired the Atlanta Braves’ former vice president of scouting, Dana Brown.

The Cohen-era Mets continue to change and evolve and Stearns may be the next step in the club’s evolution. Many in the industry have long wondered what the Stearns can do with a bigger operating budget and they may soon find out.

Shaping the future: Look back at the Brewers' first-round draft picks under David Stearns' leadership 2016: No. 5 — Corey Ray, OF, University of Louisville Milwaukee's first pick under Stearns was expected to move quickly through the organization based on his offensive production at Louisville, where he batted .318 with 27 home runs and 79 stolen bases over three seasons. Ray's road to the majors, though, hasn't gone smoothly. He was named the Southern League MVP after batting .238 with 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and 37 stolen bases for Class AA Biloxi in 2018 but because of injuries, was limited to just 53 games for AAA San Antonio in 2019 when he batted just .188. The Brewers added Ray to their 60-man player pool during the pandemic last season but he never left the team's alternate training site after fellow outfielder Tyrone Taylor performed so well Milwaukee had no choice but to promote him to the big leagues. Stearns, manager Craig Counsell and the rest of the Brewers' staff are still high on Ray but with a surplus of outfielders both in the organization and the major league level, the Chicago native could find himself mentioned in trade rumors over the next few weeks. 2017: No. 9 — Keston Hiura, 2B, UC-Irvine Drafting in the top-10 for a second straight season, the rebuilding Brewers made something of a gamble with their first pick, selecting Hiura out of California-Irvine. Hiura was considered one of the best offensive players in the draft that year after batting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage, earning Big West Conference Player of the Year honors as a junior, but thanks to an elbow injury, he hadn't played a single inning in the field during his final year at Irvine. Despite the lack of a designated hitter in the National League, the Brewers were confident Hiura would be a capable infielder nonetheless and slowly worked him back into the field while his bat performed exactly as they had hoped as he slugged his way through five levels of the organization in his first three pro seasons. Hiura was batting .329 with a 1.088 OPS when the Brewers called him up for the first time in 2019 and he put together a remarkable rookie season, batting .303 with 19 homers, 49 RBIs and a .938 OPS in 84 games. Since then, though, Hiura has struggled to duplicate that success. He hit just .212 last season while leading the NL with 85 strikeouts. He's slumped so much this season that he's been demoted to Class AAA Nashville twice and went into the break batting .168 with four homers and a .573 OPS. 2017: No. 34 — Tristen Lutz, OF, James Martin Senior High (Texas) Like this season, the Brewers had two first-round picks thanks to a selection in the first phase of the competitive balance round and the team used it to select Lutz, who they paid an above-slot-value $2.3 million bonus to pass on a commitment to play at the University of Texas. Lutz got off to an impressive start, batting .333 for Rookie League Helena but followed that by batting .245 for Wisconsin in 2018 and .255 in 2019. He spent last season at the alternate training site to continue his development and began 2021 at Biloxi, where he's batting .202 with seven home runs and a .682 OPS in 45 games. 2018: No. 21 — Brice Turang, SS, Santiago High School (Calif.) An unexpected challenge for a playoff spot in 2017 dropped the Brewers to No. 21 in the 2018 draft and Milwaukee used that pick on Turang, a high school shortstop who had committed to Louisiana State University. Instead of joining LSU, Turang signed with Milwaukee, which gave him a $3.4 million signing bonus, and batted .283 with 18 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 42 games between the organizations' Rookie-level affiliates in Arizona and Helena. Turang moved up to Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and earned Midwest League All-Star honors after slashing .287/.384/.376. His production dropped off after a promotion to Class A-Advanced Carolina but appears to be back on track this season with Biloxi, where he's batting .284 with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 55 games. 2019: No. 28 — Ethan Small, LHP, Mississippi State University Milwaukee's NL-best 96-67 record in 2018 left the Brewers with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 draft and for the first time during the Stearns era, the team selected a pitcher in the first round. Small had just earned both Southeastern Conference and national pitcher of the year honors after posting a 1.93 ERA with 176 strikeouts over 107 innings in 18 starts. Milwaukee was impressed with Small's mid-90s fastball, along with a good curve and changeup, but also his ability to change his delivery in a way that throws off hitters' timing. His development was slowed when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 Minor League season, but Small made a positive impression at spring training and landed a spot in the 2021 All-Star Futures game after posting a 0.86 ERA with 36 strikeouts in seven starts for the Timber Rattlers. 2020: No. 20 — Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA Mitchell hadn't played an inning at any level in nearly a year when he reported to spring training in February but it hardly showed after he batted .367 with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS in 22 exhibition games. He hasn't slowed at all with Wisconsin, where he's hitting .321 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .997 OPS through 34 games.