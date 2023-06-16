The Milwaukee Brewers enter a pivotal series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a six-game losing streak, which matched the longest of the season.

The Brewers (34-34) enter the three-game series a half-game back of the Pirates (34-33) in the National League Central standings. But instead of the game airing on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Friday's 7:10 p.m. game will be live-streamed on AppleTV+.

A subscription costs $6.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. It is the third of four Brewers games on AppleTV+ this season. The first was a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 11. Then an 11-inning win after Corbin Burnes was ejected was available via the subscription service when the Brewers won 5-4 over the Cincinnati Reds.

One more Brewers broadcast will be available via AppleTV+ when the Brewers visit Pittsburgh on June 30.

Friday's pitching matchup is a throwback. Julio Teheran had not appeared in Major League Baseball since April 2021 before joining the Brewers in May. The 32-year-old two-time All-Star is 1-2 but has a 1.48 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 24.1 innings pitched.

Opposing Teheran is 43-year-old Rich Hill. The veteran southpaw is 6-5 with a 4.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched.