Despite dropping two of their last three series as they head to Florida to face the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays, the Milwaukee Brewers are clinging to a slim lead in the NL Central Division standings.

With Milwaukee (24-19) struggling to consistently produce offense — sitting in a tie for 11th place in the 15-team National League with 183 runs through 43 games — the pitching staff deserves a large share of the credit for the team's one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20).

The Brewers arrived in St. Louis with the best bullpen ERA in the NL at 3.38, but an 18-1 dubbing by the Cardinals in the opener on Monday tarnished that mark and left Milwaukee sitting in seventh place in the league with a 3.95 ERA after falling 3-0 in the series finale Wednesday night.

As Milwaukee looks to get back on track and finish its six-game trip strong against Tampa Bay (32-12), here's a closer look at the relief pitchers who've helped the bullpen get the job done this season.

BRYSE WILSON

Age: 25

Throws: Right

ERA: 3.32

Games: 12

Record: 1-0

Saves: 2

Innings: 21⅔

Best outing: Wilson's lone win this season came April 18 as Milwaukee won 6-5 at Seattle. Taking the mound in the bottom of the 10th with the Brewers leading 5-4, he allowed Ty France to drive in the tying run with a one-out sacrifice fly. Wilson got out of the inning without yielding any more runs and, after Milwaukee regained the lead in the 11th, he closed out the Mariners despite walking two batters in the final frame.

Worst outing: With the Brewers falling to the Cardinals 18-1 on Monday at St. Louis to match the largest margin of defeat in franchise history, Wilson wasn't the only Milwaukee pitcher to struggle against the slumping Cardinals. After starter Freddy Peralta gave up six earned runs in 5⅓ innings, Wilson didn't fare much better when he took the mound in the bottom of the sixth. He pitched 1⅔ innings, giving up three hits and a pair of earned runs before exiting the game with St. Louis ahead 8-0.

JOEL PAYAMPS

Age: 29

Throws: Right

ERA: 2.57

Games: 19

Record: 2-0

Saves: 1

Innings: 21

Best outing: Payamps' first win of the season came at a crucial time for the Brewers as they closed their three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants on May 7 trying to snap a six-game losing streak. Taking the ball from Hoby Milner with one out and runners on the corners as Milwaukee led 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Payamps was excellent in 1⅔ innings. He started by striking out Austin Slater and then got Brett Wisely to pop out to first base to end the sixth. After the Brewers went scoreless in the top of the seventh, Payamps came back out and got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out before surrendering his only hit of the game, a single to left by Thairo Estrada. He struck out the next two batters, Mitch Haniger and Joc Pederson, to end the seventh and Milwaukee went on to win 7-3 to snap the six-game skid and avoid a second-straight series sweep.

Worst outing: With the Brewers looking to avoid dropping their fourth straight game on May 4 at Colorado, Payamps took over for starter Wade Miley in the bottom of the seventh as the Rockies started chipping away at the Brewers' 4-0 lead. Inheriting a runner at second with no outs and a 4-2 lead, Payamps began by giving up an infield single to Brenton Doyle that advanced Ezequiel Tovar to third base. Doyle stole second base and the Brewers botched an attempt to get him out, allowing Tovar to score and Doyle to advance to third. Payamps then gave up a sacrifice fly to pinch hitter Elias Diaz to drive in Doyle and tie the game. He struck out Charlie Blackmon next to record the second out and got Jurickson Profar to pop out to end the inning, but the damage was done as Colorado went on to win 9-6 to sweep the three-game series.

PETER STRZELECKI

Age: 28

Throws: Right

ERA: 3.26

Games: 20

Record: 2-2

Saves: 0

Innings: 19⅓

Best outing: With the Brewers looking for their second straight win over the Royals on May 13 in Milwaukee, Strzelecki blew through the Kansas City lineup in his one inning. He took the mound for the eighth inning with the game tied at 3-3, striking out the side on 14 pitches. Strzelecki started out by getting Edward Olivares to go down swinging without throwing a single ball, then he struck out Michael Massey and Nate Eaton swinging after facing 2-2 counts against both batters. The Brewers went on to win 4-3 after rookie Joey Wiemer hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. It was Strzelecki's second game with at least three strikeouts this season, with his other one coming in the 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7.

Worst outing: Strzelecki has given up just seven earned runs on the season, and five of them came in one-third of an inning on May 4 at San Francisco. Taking the mound after Payamps, who also struggled against the Giants, Strzelecki opened the bottom of the eighth with the game tied at 4 but things quickly went off the rails. After striking out his first batter, Kris Bryant, he gave up a pair of singles and a double, hit a batter and walked another before exiting the game with Milwaukee trailing 6-4 and the Rockies having loaded the bases. Righty Tyson Miller took over for Strzelecki and Colorado plated three more runs, which were credited to Strzelecki, before the inning was over. The Rockies held on for a 9-6 win to hand the Brewers their fourth straight loss.

HOBY MILNER

Age: 32

Throws: Left

ERA: 4.15

Games: 20

Record: 0-0

Saves: 0

Innings: 17⅓

Best outing: Taking the mound in the top of the fifth after starter Adrian Houser gave up a solo home run to Salvador Perez that put the Royals ahead 3-2 on May 13 in Milwaukee, Milner threw two clean innings to keep Milwaukee in the game long enough to mount a comeback. He gave up a double to Nick Pratto, who advanced to third on a groundout but escaped the inning without surrendering any runs. With the Brewers trailing 3-2 as Milner came back out for the sixth inning, he got Nate Eaton to line out before striking out former Brewers player Jackie Bradley Jr. and ending the inning with Bobby Witt Jr. lining out. Milwaukee capitalized on Milner's performance with Christian Yelich hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3 before Wiemer sealed the win with his walk-off sac fly.

Worst outing: Milner has allowed more than one earned run just twice this season, with the San Diego Padres recording the most against him with three on April 15 at San Diego. He took the mound to start the bottom of the seventh inning with the Brewers trailing 5-3 and immediately ran into trouble. After walking the leadoff batter, Juan Soto, Milner gave up a single to Xander Bogaerts that put runners on the corners with no outs. A sac fly by Nelson Cruz scored Soto and put the Padres ahead 6-3 and Jake Cronenworth followed that up with a two-run homer off Milner to push their lead to 8-3. San Diego added two more runs in the eighth off Milwaukee reliever Javy Guerra en route to a 10-3 win.

DEVIN WILLIAMS

Age: 28

Throws: Right

ERA: 0.64

Games: 14

Record: 3-0

Saves: 6

Innings: 14

Best outing: Typically serving as the Brewers' closer, Williams has been excellent this season, converting all six of his save opportunities and turning in a strong performance his last time out on Tuesday in St. Louis. With Milwaukee looking to rebound from an 18-1 loss the previous day, Williams took the mound in the bottom of the eighth with the Brewers ahead 3-2 as the Cardinals challenged with one out and runners on the corners. After Tommy Edman stole second base uncontested, Williams struck out Brendan Donovan looking and got Alec Burleson to ground out to the mound to end the inning. In the Cardinals' last turn up, Williams got Lars Nootbaar to fly out and struck out Paul Goldschmidt before St. Louis got a pair of runners on. Willson Contreras, brother of Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, doubled off Williams, who intentionally walked Nolan Arenado before getting Paul DeJong to ground into a fielder's choice to secure the Brewers' 3-2 win.

Worst outing: Williams hasn't failed to get the job done in any of his 14 appearances this season, but he did have at least one miscue on May 7 as the Brewers visited the Giants. Going on seven days of rest, he took the mound in the bottom of the ninth with Milwaukee just three outs away from a win with a 7-2 lead. With the Brewers carrying a six-game losing streak, Williams gave up his lone home run of the season to Estrada, who hit a solo shot with one out to make it a 7-3 game. Williams responded by striking out Haniger and getting Pederson to ground out to seal the 7-3 victory and end Milwaukee's losing streak.

ELVIS PEGUERO

Age: 26

Throws: Right

ERA: 1.42

Games: 9

Record: 0-0

Saves: 0

Innings: 12⅔

Best outing: With Milwaukee entering the top of the ninth with a 5-1 lead and out of range of a save opportunity on May 12 at home against Kansas City, Peguero took the mound and turned in a strong inning as the Brewers opened the three-game series with a win. He opened the frame by getting Maikel Garcia to ground out and then got the next two batters, Pratto and Massey, to go down swinging to wrap up the victory and end a two-game skid.

Worst outing: Peguero has given up just two earned runs this season, with both coming on April 29 as Milwaukee defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-5. Taking over at the top of the seventh with the Brewers ahead 7-1, he pitched a hitless inning before giving up his only home run of the season after coming back out for the eighth. Peguero started the frame by allowing a Zach Neto single and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout made him pay for that with a 428-foot home run to cut Milwaukee's lead to 7-3. Peguero stayed in the game for two more batters — giving up a single to 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and walking — before Strzelecki took over to close out the eighth and earn the hold. Milwaukee went on to win 7-5 after Trout hit his second homer of the night, this one off Wilson with two down in the ninth.

