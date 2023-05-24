The Milwaukee Brewers cooled off the red-hot Houston Astros as the pitching staff delivered a pair of shutouts and the offense came alive to take the final two games of the three-game series at American Family Field.
After suffering a
12-2 drubbing in the opener against the Astros on Monday, the Brewers recovered with a 6-0 win on Tuesday before wrapping up the series with a 4-0 shutout Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee (27-22) enters its four-game series against the San Francisco Giants (24-24) with a two-game lead atop the NL Central Division, while the second-place Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) head to Seattle after dropping four of six games on a homestand that ended with a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
Despite Brewers' recent success at the plate and their position in the standings, they've struggle to produce consistently on offense this season and entered Wednesday game in the bottom third among MLB teams in most offensive statistical categories.
As Milwaukee tries to settle into a groove at the plate, here's a closer look at the five players who've had the most opportunities to contribute this year.
Willy Adames went 2-for-3, including a home run, with four RBIs on May 7 as the Brewers defeated the Giants 7-3 in San Francisco.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Willy Adames Stats: Adames is batting .204 with 37 hits, nine home runs and 27 RBIs in a team-leading 181 at-bats. He's struck out a team-high 54 times but also drawn a team-best 21 walks while posting a .291 on-base percentage and a .671 on-base plus slugging percentage. Delivering in the clutch: One of Adames' best games this season came in the Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7 in San Francisco. He came up big to help Milwaukee snap a six-game losing streak with two hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth to extend the Brewers' lead to 5-2, while finishing with four RBIs after driving Christian Yelich home with a sac fly in the third and a single in the top of the ninth. Coming up short: Just over a week after his strong showing in California, Adames wasn't alone in struggling as the division-rival Cardinals crushed Milwaukee 18-1 on May 15 in St. Louis. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts as the Brewers opened their six-game trip with a crushing defeat after sweeping the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series at home.
Christian Yelich had six hits, including three home runs, with four runs scored and seven RBIs in the Brewers' three-game sweep of the Royals earlier this month in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Christian Yelich Stats: Yelich has a .259 batting average with a team-high 45 hits, including seven home runs, to go along with 24 RBIs in 174 at-bats. He's stolen a team-best 10 bases while striking out 43 times, drawing 18 walks and posting a .338 OBP and .752 OPS. Delivering in the clutch: Yelich turned in one of his best performances of the season as the Brewers edged the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on May 13, but the former NL MVP was hot at the plate all series. The standout performance came in that win as he had his sole multi-homer game of the season with a pair of blasts. With three RBIs on the day, Yelich's contributions came at key times, tying the game in the third and sixth innings. He finished the three-game series with six hits, including three homers, with seven RBIs in 11 at-bats. Coming up short: This season hasn't been without its struggles for Yelich, with one underwhelming performance coming as the Brewers picked up their third loss of the season after they were shut out 3-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 10 in Phoenix. It was Milwaukee's third shutout of the year and second in three games and Yelich played a part by going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Brian Anderson is soaked after contributing six RBIs, with a double and two home runs, as the Brewers crushed the New York Mets 9-0 on April 4 in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Brian Anderson Experience: Seventh season Stats: Anderson is batting .242 with 39 hits, eight home runs and a team-high 28 RBIs in 161 at-bats. He's drawn 21 walks and has 50 strikeouts with a .333 OBP and .774 OPS. Delivering in the clutch: Anderson turned in his most productive offensive performance in the first week of the season as the Brewers crushed the New York Mets 9-0 on April 4 in Milwaukee. He turned in a season-high six RBIs with a pair of 400-foot home runs but he didn't wait for the long ball to get the scoring started. Anderson drove in the first runs of the game with a two-RBI double in the first inning before contributing to back-to-back-back homers in the sixth. He rounded out his day with a solo shot in the seventh to extend the Brewers' lead to 8-0. Coming up short: One of Anderson's most costly performances came as the Brewers fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on April 25 in Milwaukee. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts as the Brewers dropped their third straight game on the homestand. His first strikeout came in the fourth with Milwaukee trailing 4-1 and William Contreras on first base. The Brewers were able to score a run later in the inning and they cut the deficit to 4-3 with a Rowdy Tellez homer in the sixth, but Anderson's second strikeout helped Detroit get out of the inning with its lead intact.
Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot in the sixth, to help the Brewers rout the Padres 11-2 on April 14 in San Diego.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press archives
Rowdy Tellez Stats: Tellez is hitting .257 with 37 hits, including a team-high 12 home runs, with 26 RBIs in 144 at-bats. He's drawn 21 walks and has 41 strikeouts with a .347 OBP and .882 OPS. Delivering in the clutch: Tellez turned in arguably his best outing of the season when the Brewers routed the Padres 11-2 on April 14 in San Diego. He finished 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. His first blast was a solo shot in the fifth that pushed Milwaukee's lead to 6-0. His second homer was a three-run shot in the sixth that put the Brewers ahead 10-1. Coming up short: One of Tellez's most disappointing performances came as the Brewers fell to the Giants 4-1 on May 6 in San Francisco. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts while drawing a walk as Milwaukee's losing streak grew to a season-worst six games. Tellez reached third base after drawing a walk in the top of the fourth, but the Brewers weren't able to capitalize with Owen Miller making the final out of the inning with the bases loaded and Milwaukee trailing 3-0. He struck out in his final two trips in the sixth and eighth innings before the Brewers got on the board in the ninth to avoid being shut out for the fifth time on the season.
Joey Wiemer watches his walk-off RBI sacrifice fly during the ninth inning of the Brewers' 4-0 win against the Royals on May 13 in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Joey Wiemer Stats: Wiemer is batting .200 with 28 hits, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 140 at-bats. He's drawn 12 walks and struck out 42 times while posting an .261 OBP and .618 OPS. Delivering in the clutch: Wiemer was able to deliver his most impactful plate performance despite going hitless during the Brewers' 4-3 win over the Royals on May 13 in Milwaukee. After flying out, striking out and grounding out, he came up huge in the bottom of the ninth with the first walk-off RBI of his MLB career. With the game tied 3-3 and Milwaukee looking to win its second straight after dropping eight of its previous 10 outings, Wiemer hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Anderson and kick off the celebration at American Family Field. Coming up short: One of Wiemer's toughest offensive outings came as the Brewers fell short against the Rockies, losing 9-6 on May 4 in Denver. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts before manager Craig Counsell took him out of the game before he was due up in the top of the ninth with Milwaukee trailing 9-4. His replacement, Luke Voit, struck out swinging before the Brewers added a pair of runs to trim the deficit to 9-6. Wiemer responded by getting hits in three of his next four games, including a four-RBI performance as Milwaukee took down the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 four days later.
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2
Detroit's Eric Haase reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the
Tigers' 4-23 win over the Brewers on April 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss marked the first time of the season the Brewers dropped consecutive games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez reacts to flying out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Tellez responded with a home run in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as the Brewers dropped their third straight game.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2
Milwaukee's Victor Caratini celebrates his home run during the third inning of the
Brewers' 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win ended the Brewers' first losing streak of the season at three games.
Kenny Yoo, Associated Press
April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer catches a fly ball by during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer makes a diving catch during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Corbin Burnes earned his third win of the season after giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters over six innings of work.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer, left, reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of the
Angels' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Colorado's Randal Grichuk as he tries to score in the fourth inning of the
Rockies' 3-2 win over the Brewers on May 2, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames tags out Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the third inning of the
Rockies' 7-1 win over the Brewers on May 3, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6
Milwaukee relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Colorado's Brenton Doyle during the Rockies' five-run eighth inning in their
9-6 win over the Brewers on May 4, 2023, in Denver. Strzelecki picked up his second loss of the season after giving up three hits and five earned runs while securing just one out.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson strikes out during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 5, 2023, in San Francisco.
Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell is ejected by umpire Chris Guccione during the fourth inning of the
San Francisco Giants' 4-1 win over the Brewers on May 6, 2023, in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer scores against San Francisco catcher Blake Sabol during the ninth inning of the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7, 2023, in San Francisco. The win ended a six-game losing streak as Milwaukee wrapped up its road trip.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames soaks Joey Wiemer after the
Brewers' 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 8, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a home run to Los Angeles' Will Smith during the third inning of the
Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Brewers on May 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his fourth loss of the season after giving up a pair of homers and three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer can't catch a home run hit by Los Angeles' Will Smith during the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Brewers on May 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson scores past Kansas City catcher Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 5-1 win over the Royals on May 12, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer is soaked after hitting a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly during the ninth inning to lift the Brewers to a
4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6
Milwaukee's Brice Turang, right, is congratulated by Owen Miller, center, and Rowdy Tellez after hitting a three-run home run during the Brewers' seven-run third inning in a
9-6 win over against the Kansas City Royals on May 14, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1
St. Louis' Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Gus Varland during the eighth inning of the
Cardinals' 18-1 win over the Brewers on May 15, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2
Milwaukee's Willy Adames, left, and Tyrone Taylor celebrate the
Brewers' 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 16, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's William Contreras breaks his bat over his knee after grounding out to end the top of the fifth inning of the
St. Louis Cardinals' 3-0 win over the Brewers on May 17, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0
Milwaukee right fielder Tyrone Taylor can't make the catch on a single by Tampa Bay's Josh Lowe during the eighth inning of the
Rays' 1-0 win over the Brewers on May 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Rays scored the lone run of the game in the eighth as the Brewers slipped into a tie atop the NL Central standings with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4
Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls scores behind Milwaukee catcher Victor Caratini on an RBI single by Manuel Margot during the fourth inning of the Rays' 8-4 win over the Brewers on May 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4
Milwaukee's William Contreras celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The victory snapped the Brewers' three-game losing streak and prevented them from being swept by the MLB-leading Rays.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes gave up seven hits and allowed five earned runs in 5 innings as the
Brewers fell to the Houston Astros 12-2 on May 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the third loss in four outings for Burnes after the righty started the season 3-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0
Milwaukee's Owen Miller slides safely home past Houston catcher Yainer Diaz during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 6-0 win over the Astros on May 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson, right, is congratulated by Brice Turang after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the Brewers' 4-0 win over the Houston Astros on May 24, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m.
May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m.
May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m.
May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m.
May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m.
June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m.
June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m.
June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m.
June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m.
June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m.
June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m.
June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m.
June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m.
June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m.
June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m.
June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m.
June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m.
June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m.
June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m.
July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m.
July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m.
July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m.
July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m.
July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m.
July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m.
July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m.
July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m.
July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m.
Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m.
Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m.
Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m.
Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m.
Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.
