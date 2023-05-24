The Milwaukee Brewers cooled off the red-hot Houston Astros as the pitching staff delivered a pair of shutouts and the offense came alive to take the final two games of the three-game series at American Family Field.

After suffering a 12-2 drubbing in the opener against the Astros on Monday, the Brewers recovered with a 6-0 win on Tuesday before wrapping up the series with a 4-0 shutout Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee (27-22) enters its four-game series against the San Francisco Giants (24-24) with a two-game lead atop the NL Central Division, while the second-place Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) head to Seattle after dropping four of six games on a homestand that ended with a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Despite Brewers' recent success at the plate and their position in the standings, they've struggle to produce consistently on offense this season and entered Wednesday game in the bottom third among MLB teams in most offensive statistical categories.

As Milwaukee tries to settle into a groove at the plate, here's a closer look at the five players who've had the most opportunities to contribute this year.

Willy Adames

Age: 27

Experience: Sixth season

Bats: Right

Stats: Adames is batting .204 with 37 hits, nine home runs and 27 RBIs in a team-leading 181 at-bats. He's struck out a team-high 54 times but also drawn a team-best 21 walks while posting a .291 on-base percentage and a .671 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Delivering in the clutch: One of Adames' best games this season came in the Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7 in San Francisco. He came up big to help Milwaukee snap a six-game losing streak with two hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth to extend the Brewers' lead to 5-2, while finishing with four RBIs after driving Christian Yelich home with a sac fly in the third and a single in the top of the ninth.

Coming up short: Just over a week after his strong showing in California, Adames wasn't alone in struggling as the division-rival Cardinals crushed Milwaukee 18-1 on May 15 in St. Louis. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts as the Brewers opened their six-game trip with a crushing defeat after sweeping the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series at home.

Christian Yelich

Age: 31

Experience: 11th season

Bats: Left

Stats: Yelich has a .259 batting average with a team-high 45 hits, including seven home runs, to go along with 24 RBIs in 174 at-bats. He's stolen a team-best 10 bases while striking out 43 times, drawing 18 walks and posting a .338 OBP and .752 OPS.

Delivering in the clutch: Yelich turned in one of his best performances of the season as the Brewers edged the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on May 13, but the former NL MVP was hot at the plate all series. The standout performance came in that win as he had his sole multi-homer game of the season with a pair of blasts. With three RBIs on the day, Yelich's contributions came at key times, tying the game in the third and sixth innings. He finished the three-game series with six hits, including three homers, with seven RBIs in 11 at-bats.

Coming up short: This season hasn't been without its struggles for Yelich, with one underwhelming performance coming as the Brewers picked up their third loss of the season after they were shut out 3-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 10 in Phoenix. It was Milwaukee's third shutout of the year and second in three games and Yelich played a part by going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Brian Anderson

Age: 30

Experience: Seventh season

Bats: Right

Stats: Anderson is batting .242 with 39 hits, eight home runs and a team-high 28 RBIs in 161 at-bats. He's drawn 21 walks and has 50 strikeouts with a .333 OBP and .774 OPS.

Delivering in the clutch: Anderson turned in his most productive offensive performance in the first week of the season as the Brewers crushed the New York Mets 9-0 on April 4 in Milwaukee. He turned in a season-high six RBIs with a pair of 400-foot home runs but he didn't wait for the long ball to get the scoring started. Anderson drove in the first runs of the game with a two-RBI double in the first inning before contributing to back-to-back-back homers in the sixth. He rounded out his day with a solo shot in the seventh to extend the Brewers' lead to 8-0.

Coming up short: One of Anderson's most costly performances came as the Brewers fell to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on April 25 in Milwaukee. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts as the Brewers dropped their third straight game on the homestand. His first strikeout came in the fourth with Milwaukee trailing 4-1 and William Contreras on first base. The Brewers were able to score a run later in the inning and they cut the deficit to 4-3 with a Rowdy Tellez homer in the sixth, but Anderson's second strikeout helped Detroit get out of the inning with its lead intact.

Rowdy Tellez

Age: 28

Experience: Sixth season

Bats: Left

Stats: Tellez is hitting .257 with 37 hits, including a team-high 12 home runs, with 26 RBIs in 144 at-bats. He's drawn 21 walks and has 41 strikeouts with a .347 OBP and .882 OPS.

Delivering in the clutch: Tellez turned in arguably his best outing of the season when the Brewers routed the Padres 11-2 on April 14 in San Diego. He finished 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. His first blast was a solo shot in the fifth that pushed Milwaukee's lead to 6-0. His second homer was a three-run shot in the sixth that put the Brewers ahead 10-1.

Coming up short: One of Tellez's most disappointing performances came as the Brewers fell to the Giants 4-1 on May 6 in San Francisco. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts while drawing a walk as Milwaukee's losing streak grew to a season-worst six games. Tellez reached third base after drawing a walk in the top of the fourth, but the Brewers weren't able to capitalize with Owen Miller making the final out of the inning with the bases loaded and Milwaukee trailing 3-0. He struck out in his final two trips in the sixth and eighth innings before the Brewers got on the board in the ninth to avoid being shut out for the fifth time on the season.

Joey Wiemer

Age: 24

Experience: Rookie

Bats: Right

Stats: Wiemer is batting .200 with 28 hits, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 140 at-bats. He's drawn 12 walks and struck out 42 times while posting an .261 OBP and .618 OPS.

Delivering in the clutch: Wiemer was able to deliver his most impactful plate performance despite going hitless during the Brewers' 4-3 win over the Royals on May 13 in Milwaukee. After flying out, striking out and grounding out, he came up huge in the bottom of the ninth with the first walk-off RBI of his MLB career. With the game tied 3-3 and Milwaukee looking to win its second straight after dropping eight of its previous 10 outings, Wiemer hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Anderson and kick off the celebration at American Family Field.

Coming up short: One of Wiemer's toughest offensive outings came as the Brewers fell short against the Rockies, losing 9-6 on May 4 in Denver. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts before manager Craig Counsell took him out of the game before he was due up in the top of the ninth with Milwaukee trailing 9-4. His replacement, Luke Voit, struck out swinging before the Brewers added a pair of runs to trim the deficit to 9-6. Wiemer responded by getting hits in three of his next four games, including a four-RBI performance as Milwaukee took down the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 four days later.

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2 May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1 May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6 May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4 May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1 May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3 May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1 May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3 May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6 May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1 May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0 May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4 May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4 May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2 May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0 May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0 May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m. May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m. May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m. May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m. May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m. June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m. June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m. June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m. June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m. June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m. June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m. June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m. June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m. June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m. June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m. June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m. June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m. June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m. June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m. July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m. July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m. July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m. July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m. July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m. July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m. July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m. July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m. July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.