Pitching has always been a vital component of success in major league baseball.

Having a reliable ace is a treasured asset for franchises and the Milwaukee Brewers have been blessed with some of the top arms.

Spring training is complete and Opening Day is Thursday for the Brewers and the rest of the league. Last season, the Brewers registered 1,530 strikeouts (third in the MLB) while giving up 1,238 hits (fifth fewest) as well as ranking 12th in ERA (3.83).

As the Brewers’ No. 1 pitcher, right-hander Corbin Burnes (12-8) racked up the second-most strikeouts in the majors (243) while finishing eighth in WHIP (0.97) along with an ERA of 2.94 last season. Burnes amassed at least 10 strikeouts in nine contests, with the highest amount being 14 when he allowed one run and three hits vs. the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 8.

Yet, even with Burnes’ lofty numbers, the Brewers didn’t reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Still, Burnes has collected 670 strikeouts with a 35-19 record since beginning his career with the Brewers in 2018. This has resulted in Burnes making the All-Star Game twice, in addition to capturing the Cy Young Award in 2021.

Leading up to the March 30 season opener at the Chicago Cubs, here’s a look at the five greatest pitchers in Brewers history.