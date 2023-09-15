Strong starting pitching is a key to success throughout the Major League Baseball season, but the performance at the top of a team's rotation only becomes more essential as the dog days of summer make way for postseason battles.

With the increased importance of games and added off days in the playoff schedule, managers typically shorten rotations in the postseason, relying even more than ever on their elite starting pitchers.

While the Milwaukee Brewers are still in the process of securing their postseason ticket, Craig Counsell has a trio of ace arms to turn to as the franchise looks to return to the playoffs in pursuit of its first World Series title.

Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff have all shown an ability to dominate opposing hitters and have been a major factor in Milwaukee leading the National League Central division much of the season.

Though Burnes, Peralta and Woodruff likely won't be the only starters to take the mound for the Brewers if they make the postseason, they will play an outsized role as things heat up. Here's how their recent performances show why Milwaukee is set up for fall success:

Corbin Burnes

While Corbin Burnes hasn't been performing quite to the level that helped him win the NL Cy Young award in 2021, the 28-year-old righty has performed well this season while being plagued by a lack of run support from Milwaukee's inconsistent offense. He is 9-8 entering Saturday's start against the Nationals with a 3.47 ERA, a league-leading 1.056 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 179.0 innings.

With 19 quality starts in 29 appearances, Burnes trails only three players — the New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole (22), the San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb (21) and the Chicago Cubs' Justin Steele (20) — for most quality starts in the majors as of Thursday.

In his last outing, Burnes pitched eight hitless innings at Yankee Stadium before Milwaukee fell to New York 4-3 in a 13-inning thriller. He struck out seven and walked two, throwing 109 pitches — one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

“Once you’re out of the game, you can’t control it and you got to trust the guys that are out there,” Burnes said after giving the ball over to closer Devin Williams, who pitched a no-hit ninth inning.

Burnes, who's never thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts, retired his first 12 hitters before walking New York's Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch but was more focused on the outcome with Milwaukee in the midst of a playoff hunt.

“We lost and we didn’t finish the no-hitter,” Burnes said.

Freddy Peralta

Burnes isn't the only ace up Counsell's sleeve, with Freddy Peralta continuing to turn in one of the best seasons of his professional career.

The 27-year-old righty hit a milestone in his most recent start Tuesday, notching his 200th strikeout of the season while picking up a win against the Miami Marlins.

With a 12-8 record on the season, Peralta had already bested his previous high of 10 wins in a season and the Dominican Republic native has been heating up as the season goes on.

While Peralta's posted a 3.79 ERA over 28 starts on the year, he's been lights out over his last seven starts, going 5-0 and allowing just 19 hits while striking out 62 batters with a 1.94 ERA over that stretch.

In his last outing, Peralta surrendered a leadoff homer to Miami's Luis Arraez on the third pitch of the game but then retired 19 of the next 20 batters and recorded nine strikeouts to reach 200 for the season.

“I’m excited about that and grateful," said Peralta, who bested he previous season best of 195 strikeouts. “Before the season, that was one of my goals.”

Peralta gave up one run and two hits in 6⅓ innings and didn’t walk a batter while throwing 95 pitches, including 67 for strikes.

“I thought in a strange way that maybe the home run was a good thing for Freddy,” Counsell said. “It seemed to lock him in. I thought he was just excellent tonight. Both off-speed pitches were really, really good.”

Brandon Woodruff

The third member of the Brewers' trio of aces, Brandon Woodruff has turned in some stellar outings of late after missing almost four months of the regular season due to right shoulder inflammation.

The 30-year-old righty made two appearances for the Brewers in April before ending up on the injured list until early August. Since making his return Aug. 6, Woodruff has started to look like the same pitcher who went 13-4 last season.

Woodruff is 4-1 in his last seven outings while allowing 24 hits and posting a 2.22 ERA over 44⅔ innings during that stretch. And he seems to only be getting stronger.

In his most recent outing, Woodruff delivered Milwaukee's first complete-game shutout since 2021 as the Brewers routed the Marlins 12-0 at home on Monday.

Allowing just six hits in the game, Woodruff gave up two of the hits in his final inning, but Counsell let him stick around to complete the game on his 106th pitch, despite having set a limit at 105 pitches.

“Opportunities like this just don’t come around much,” Woodruff said of his first nine-inning complete game. “Especially after the game yesterday, it wasn’t on my mind, but it was a long game and we used a lot of guys, and we played well enough to win that game yesterday and we just didn’t. So today I just wanted to go out and give my team a chance to win. Thankfully, I was able to finish it off.”

Woodruff's complete game came six days after he allowed two hits over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over his last four starts, Woodruff has yielded just three runs in 28 innings.

“I expect to go out there and pitch well but coming off this injury it’s a weird deal where I expect to go out there and perform yet not have many expectations because I don’t have a full season to work with,” Woodruff said after the win over Pittsburgh. “I’m trying to go out there and have fun and go pitch to pitch. I’m kind of just working inning to inning so far. Thankfully, it’s working out so far.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.