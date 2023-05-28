Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during Milwaukee’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning.

“All the news has been good,” Counsell said before Saturday’ game against the Giants “He’s in very good spirits. Everything checked out well medically. So now it’s just today, especially, a day of recovery."

Video appeared to show that Adames was hit in the head or face. Counsell said after his team’s 15-1 loss that tests revealed no fractures.

“See how he feels when he wakes up in the morning and then he’ll maybe make an appearance,” Counsell said Saturday. "He will not go to Toronto with us. He’ll stay here and hopefully join us in Cincinnati.”

Milwaukee opens a three-game series at Toronto on Tuesday, followed by four games at Cincinnati.

Infielder Andruw Monasterio was called up from Triple-A Nashville. Monasterio was hitting .271 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 42 games at Nashville.

Anderson said it was hard to focus on baseball after Adames’ injury.

“I’m really locked in when I play baseball. It was hard after that,” Anderson said Saturday. “You really realize that this is just a game when you have something like a baseball flying at your head that can take you out. It was just kind of shocking and surreal. I’m just hoping and praying for a quick recovery for Willy and we’re going to get through this.”

Anderson said he didn’t have a chance to speak with Adames before he left for the hospital, but communicated afterward.

“It was a scary situation there,” Anderson said. “I think I still haven’t really processed it all the way through. The main thing is just concern for Willy, about his health and hoping he’s doing good. I was able to talk to him last night and it seemed like he was doing well.

"I think he was actually in better spirits than I was last night. He kept telling me, ‘Don’t worry about me, don’t worry about me.’ He’s a tough guy and we’re going to miss having him for a couple of days. Hopefully, it will be not long. It’s just a scary situation, something that you never think of happening and you hope never happens again.”

