The Brewers selected the big power bat from Wake Forest, college baseball's No. 1 team for most of the season, as their premiere 2023 MLB Draft selection.

Brock Wilken, a 21-year-old corner infielder from Valrico, Florida, was selected 18th overall. Wilken is the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time home run leader with 71. He set single-season records at Wake forest in home runs (31), runs scored (90) and walks (69) in addition to 82 RBIs and an OPS of 1.313 in a season in which the Demon Deacons finished 54-12 and appeared in the College World Series.

His slot value, according to MLB.com, is $4.02 million. He was a second-team All-America selection by Baseball America.

The first two rounds of the draft were held Sunday night with rounds three through 10 being held Monday starting at 1 p.m. and can be seen on MLB.com. On Tuesday rounds 11 through 20th will be held also starting at 1 p.m. at MLB.com.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Wilken hit .299 across 173 games for the Demon Deacons with 39 doubles, 203 RBIs and an OPS of 1.098. He also played two seasons in the esteemed Cape Cod Baseball League for Harwich, with whom he hit .269 with an .873 OPS, 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 68 games.

With a competitive balance-A pick, the Brewers selected Josh Knoth 33rd overall. Knoth is a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher who played for Patchogue Medford High School on Long Island, New York, which produced Cubs ace Marcus Stroman.

Knoth is 6 foot 1, 190 pounds and is committed to play at Ole Miss, though his slot value is $2.54 million. His MLB.com profile said he has a very quick arm with a fastball reaching 96 mph but that his best pitch is a "power curve that routinely tops 3,100 rpm and produces elite-level spin rates."

The Brewers' third and final pick of the first day of the draft was Nebraska-Omaha infielder Mike Boeve. The 21-year-old hits left-handed and was Summit League Player of the Year in 2022 and a three-time all-conference selection.

Boeve hit .401 with a 1.075 OPS, 15 doubles, four home runs, 32 RBIs and 37 runs scored for the Mavericks in his final season. He was a career .360 hitter with a .995 OPS across 151 games, which included 117 runs scored and 20 steals in 21 attempts.

"It's awesome. It's something I'm grateful for that I've made it this far and hopefully I can keep playing," Boeve told the Omaha World-Herald. "At the end of the day, just want to play baseball at the highest level I can."

Boeve played in three different summer leagues. In 2020 he played for Hastings in the Expedition League which was followed by a summer in Duluth of the Northwoods League. Last summer he played for Yarmouth-Dennis in the Cape Code Baseball League, with whom he hit .275 with a .737 OPS, six doubles, seven RBIs, 18 runs scored in 102 at-bats across 37 games.

Boeve's slot value is $1.55 million. The organization can negotiate with its selections to go above or below slot value.

The Brewers finished the unofficial first half of the season by taking two of three games from the red-hot Cincinnati Reds. At 49-42, Milwaukee is one game behind the Reds (50-41) in the National League Central Division, and a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants (49-41) for the final wild card spot.

