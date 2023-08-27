The home run is one of the most exciting plays in all of sports and the Milwaukee Brewers have had some of the most memorable sluggers in MLB history.

Spring training is underway and Opening Day is around the corner for the Brewers, who blasted 219 home runs (third most in MLB) and finished last season as the runner-up to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central with an 86-76 record.

First baseman Rowdy Tellez led the Brewers with 35 home runs, followed by shortstop Willy Adames (31) and since-traded right fielder Hunter Renfroe (29). However, despite the impressive stats, the Brewers missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Brewers agreed to terms with Tellez and Adames, while Renfroe is now with the Los Angeles Angels.

Leading up to Thursday's season opener at historic Wrigley Field against the divisional rival Chicago Cubs, here’s a look at the five greatest sluggers in Brewers history.