MILWAUKEE — Joey Meneses hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Luis García homered early for the Nationals, who are last in the NL East.

With right-hander Thyago Vieira (0-1) on for his second inning of relief in the 11th, automatic runner CJ Abrams advanced to third base on Lane Thomas’ flyout and scored on Meneses’ third sacrifice fly of the season.

With runners at the corners in the bottom half, Robert Garcia (1-2) got pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez to ground into a game-ending double play to secure his first major league win.

“He smoked the ball, and it was a great play by the first baseman,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Tip your cap to that, that was a great play. Then he made a great play to throw home as well, not throw to second.”

Michael Chavis took over at first after being inserted as a pinch runner for starting first baseman Dominic Smith in the ninth.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he has confidence in Chavis to make the big play.

“We can't do that unless we know that Chavis takes his work over at first base and those ground balls,” Martinez said. “Those are the things that he does. So, we were able to pinch run for Dom knowing that he can go over there and play first base and play it well. He's done it in his career. For me, it was a no-brainer.”

Garcia also pitched out of trouble in the 10th, holding the Brewers scoreless after they loaded the bases with one out.

Milwaukee had runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth before Kyle Finnegan struck out Andruw Monasterio.

The Nationals had a chance to take the lead in the eighth. But with runners at the corners, Andrew Chafin entered and threw one pitch, getting the speedy Abrams to ground into an inning-ending double play.

“That was a tough spot,” Counsell said. “Abrams is a very difficult player to double up. We caught a break, hit a groundball at somebody, we were playing in and we were able to turn it.”

Hunter Harvey took over for Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth.

Corbin allowed three hits over five scoreless innings before the Brewers manufactured a run in the sixth to tie the game. Mark Canha singled, stole second, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly.

“Good to see us come away with this win,” Corbin said. “Just credit to the bullpen. They've been pitching a lot for us and pitching well. Good to see them finish it out.”

García homered in the second to snap a shutout streak of 22⅔ innings for Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff.

García contributed a nice running catch with his back to the infield in the first. He singled and stole second in the fifth.

Woodruff allowed three hits — two by García — over six innings and struck out six.

The Nationals were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Brewers went 1-for-11.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who had missed six straight games with a sore lower back before returning Friday night, was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game.

Wiemer sent down

Slumping rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for outfielder Blake Perkins, who was activated from the injured list.

The 24-year-old Wiemer was the Brewers’ starting center fielder for much of the season. He played quality defense and helped the Brewers withstand the loss of fellow rookie Garrett Mitchell, who opened the year as the primary center fielder but has been out with a shoulder injury since mid-April. Mitchell began a rehabilitation assignment with Nashville on Friday.

Wiemer has struggled over the last month, and his playing time dipped after the NL Central-leading Brewers promoted rookie Sal Frelick and acquired Mark Canha at the trade deadline. Wiemer is 2-for-28 with 12 strikeouts over his last 14 games.

“When Sal got here, Joey’s playing situation changed, and that’s been different for him,” Counsell said. “He has not been in there every day, and that’s been harder for him, I think. That’s just part of it. That’s another adjustment that a young player has to make. You want those adjustments to happen overnight and very quickly, and they don’t always happen that way.”

Wiemer is batting .204 with a .283 on-base percentage, .362 slugging percentage, 13 homers, 42 RBIs and 11 steals in 132 games this season.

Perkins, 27, is hitting .212 with a .311 on-base percentage, two homers, 16 RBIs and five steals in 56 games. He had gone on the injured list Aug. 11 with an oblique issue.

Up next

Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.79 ERA) opposes right-hander Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95) and the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game road series.