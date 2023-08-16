LOS ANGELES — Rookie Bobby Miller tossed six innings of one-run ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders.

The NL West-leading Dodgers are riding their longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row from July 31-Aug. 13 last year. They improved to 13-1 this month and are a season-best 26 games over .500 at 72-46.

Miller (7-2) allowed one hit in his first win since July 22. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Ryan Yarbrough earned his first save of the season with three innings of relief.

The NL Central-leading Brewers had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Dodgers sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs while breaking open a tie game in the sixth.

J.D. Martinez doubled off the wall in left, chasing Adrian Houser (4-4) and scoring Will Smith, who reached on a throwing error by third baseman Andruw Monasterio.

Pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández followed with a single up the middle off Hoby Milner, scoring Max Muncy and Martinez. Hernández scored on Miguel Rojas' single to left. Mookie Betts followed with a RBI single to the same spot off Bryse Wilson for a 6-1 lead.

Miller was backed by sparkling defense. Center fielder James Outman made a diving catch of Tyrone Taylor’s liner to open the sixth. Shortstop Rojas fielded a ball over the head of Miller and got the speedy Christian Yelich for the second out of the inning.

The Brewers scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Sal Frelick in the first. Carlos Santana had a 442-foot blast leading off the seventh against Ryan Yarbrough.

Houser gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Trainer's room

Brewers: RHP J.C. Mejía (right shoulder inflammation) went on 15-day IL. ... OF Jesse Winker (back spasms) began a rehab assignment for Class-A Wisconsin.

Dodgers: Moved OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) to 60-day DL.

Up next

In a matchup of left-handers, Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Wednesday against Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51).

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2 May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1 May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6 May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4 May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1 May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3 May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1 May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3 May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6 May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1 May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0 May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4 May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4 May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2 May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0 May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0 May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0 May 26: Giants 15, Brewers 1 May 27: Giants 3, Brewers 1 May 28: Brewers 7, Giants 5 May 30: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2 May 31: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2 June 1: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1 June 2: Brewers 5, Reds 4 (11 innings) June 3: Brewers 10, Reds 8 June 4: Brewers 5, Reds 1 June 5: Reds 2, Brewers 0 June 6: Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings) June 7: Brewers 10, Orioles 2 June 8: Orioles 6, Brewers 3 June 9: Athletics 5, Brewers 2 June 10: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings) June 11: Athletics 8, Brewers 6 June 13: Twins 7, Brewers 5 June 14: Twins 4, Brewers 2 June 16: Brewers 5, Pirates 4 June 17: Brewers 5, Pirates 0 June 18: Brewers 5, Pirates 2 June 19: Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1 June 20: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5 June 21: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1 June 23: Brewers 7, Guardians 1 June 24: Guardians 4, Brewers 2 June 25: Brewers 5, Guardians 4 (10 innings) June 26: Brewers 2, Mets 1 June 27: Mets 7, Brewers 2 June 28: Brewers 5, Mets 2 June 29: Brewers 3, Mets 2 June 30: Pirates 8, Brewers 7 July 1: Brewers 11, Pirates 8 July 2: Brewers 6, Pirates 3 July 3: Brewers 8, Cubs 6 July 4: Cubs 7, Brewers 6 July 5: Cubs 4, Brewers 3 July 6: Brewers 6, Cubs 5 July 7: Brewers 7, Reds 3 July 8: Reds 8, Brewers 5 July 9: Brewers 1, Reds 0 MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers 1, Reds 0 July 15: Brewers 3, Reds 0 July 16: Brewers 4, Reds 3 July 18: Phillies 4, Brewers 3 July 19: Brewers 5, Phillies 3 July 20: Brewers 4, Phillies 0 July 21: Braves 6, Brewers 4 July 22: Brewers 4, Braves 3 July 23: Braves 4, Brewers 2 July 24: Brewers 3, Reds 2 July 25: Reds 4, Brewers 3 July 26: Brewers 3, Reds 0 July 28: Braves 10, Brewers 7 July 29: Braves 11, Brewers 5 July 30: Braves 8, Brewers 6 July 31: Nationals 5, Brewers 3 Aug. 1: Brewers 6, Nationals 4 Aug. 2: Nationals 3, Brewers 2 Aug. 3: Brewers 14, Pirates 1 Aug. 4: Pirates 8, Brewers 4 Aug. 5: Brewers 3, Pirates 2 (10 innings) Aug. 6: Pirates 4, Brewers 1 Aug. 7: Brewers 12, Rockies 1 Aug. 8: Rockies 7, Brewers 3 (10 innings) Aug. 9: Brewers 7, Rockies 6 (10 innings) Aug. 11: Brewers 7, White Sox 6 (10 innings) Aug. 12: Brewers 3, White Sox 2 Aug. 13: Brewers 7, White Sox 3 Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.