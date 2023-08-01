Milwaukee and Arizona swapped relievers at Tuesday’s trade deadline as they continue their playoff pushes, with the Brewers acquiring left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Diamondbacks in exchange for right-hander Peter Strzelecki.
“Andrew adds an experienced leader and another quality left-handed arm to our bullpen,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. "He has had a long history of success against both left-handed and right-handed hitters, and we are excited to bring him aboard.”
The Brewers and Diamondbacks were tied with the Miami Marlins for the NL’s third and final wild-card position as the trade deadline arrived. Milwaukee trailed the first-place Cincinnati Reds by 1 1/2 games in the NL Central and Arizona was 3 1/2 back of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 33-year-old Chafin has been a consistent, durable reliever for 10 years in the big leagues. The left-hander has a 2-3 record, 4.19 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings this season, which was his second stint with the Diamondbacks.
Chafin’s numbers were even better for most of the season, but he gave up five earned runs and got only two outs in a game last week against the Cardinals, sending his ERA soaring.
Strzelecki was 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 36 games with Milwaukee.
The Brewers recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. He had been Milwaukee's main setup man earlier this season, but his May and June struggles got him sent to the minors.
The deal continued the Brewers’ flurry of trade-deadline moves after they already
acquired first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and added outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets on Monday.
The difference in this trade is that the Brewers sent away someone from their major league roster. They had dealt minor league players in the trades that brought them Santana and Canha.
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2
Detroit's Eric Haase reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the
Tigers' 4-23 win over the Brewers on April 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss marked the first time of the season the Brewers dropped consecutive games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez reacts to flying out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Tellez responded with a home run in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as the Brewers dropped their third straight game.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2
Milwaukee's Victor Caratini celebrates his home run during the third inning of the
Brewers' 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win ended the Brewers' first losing streak of the season at three games.
Kenny Yoo, Associated Press
April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer catches a fly ball by during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer makes a diving catch during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Corbin Burnes earned his third win of the season after giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters over six innings of work.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer, left, reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of the
Angels' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Colorado's Randal Grichuk as he tries to score in the fourth inning of the
Rockies' 3-2 win over the Brewers on May 2, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames tags out Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the third inning of the
Rockies' 7-1 win over the Brewers on May 3, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6
Milwaukee relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Colorado's Brenton Doyle during the Rockies' five-run eighth inning in their
9-6 win over the Brewers on May 4, 2023, in Denver. Strzelecki picked up his second loss of the season after giving up three hits and five earned runs while securing just one out.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson strikes out during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 5, 2023, in San Francisco.
Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell is ejected by umpire Chris Guccione during the fourth inning of the
San Francisco Giants' 4-1 win over the Brewers on May 6, 2023, in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer scores against San Francisco catcher Blake Sabol during the ninth inning of the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7, 2023, in San Francisco. The win ended a six-game losing streak as Milwaukee wrapped up its road trip.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames soaks Joey Wiemer after the
Brewers' 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 8, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a home run to Los Angeles' Will Smith during the third inning of the
Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Brewers on May 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his fourth loss of the season after giving up a pair of homers and three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer can't catch a home run hit by Los Angeles' Will Smith during the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Brewers on May 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson scores past Kansas City catcher Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 5-1 win over the Royals on May 12, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer is soaked after hitting a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly during the ninth inning to lift the Brewers to a
4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6
Milwaukee's Brice Turang, right, is congratulated by Owen Miller, center, and Rowdy Tellez after hitting a three-run home run during the Brewers' seven-run third inning in a
9-6 win over against the Kansas City Royals on May 14, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1
St. Louis' Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Gus Varland during the eighth inning of the
Cardinals' 18-1 win over the Brewers on May 15, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2
Milwaukee's Willy Adames, left, and Tyrone Taylor celebrate the
Brewers' 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 16, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's William Contreras breaks his bat over his knee after grounding out to end the top of the fifth inning of the
St. Louis Cardinals' 3-0 win over the Brewers on May 17, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0
Milwaukee right fielder Tyrone Taylor can't make the catch on a single by Tampa Bay's Josh Lowe during the eighth inning of the
Rays' 1-0 win over the Brewers on May 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Rays scored the lone run of the game in the eighth as the Brewers slipped into a tie atop the NL Central standings with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4
Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls scores behind Milwaukee catcher Victor Caratini on an RBI single by Manuel Margot during the fourth inning of the Rays' 8-4 win over the Brewers on May 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4
Milwaukee's William Contreras celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The victory snapped the Brewers' three-game losing streak and prevented them from being swept by the MLB-leading Rays.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes gave up seven hits and allowed five earned runs in 5 innings as the
Brewers fell to the Houston Astros 12-2 on May 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the third loss in four outings for Burnes after the righty started the season 3-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0
Milwaukee's Owen Miller slides safely home past Houston catcher Yainer Diaz during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 6-0 win over the Astros on May 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson, right, is congratulated by Brice Turang after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Houston Astros on May 24, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. tags out Milwaukee's Willy Adames after bring caught in a run down during the fourth inning of the
Giants' 5-0 win over the Brewers on May 25, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 26: Giants 15, Brewers 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer can't catch a two-run home run hit by San Francisco's Mitch Haniger during the second inning of the
Giants' 15-1 win over the Brewers on May 26, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 27: Giants 3, Brewers 1
San Francisco's Mitch Haniger is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the
Giants' 3-1 win over the Brewers on May 27, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 28: Brewers 7, Giants 5
Milwaukee's Owen Miller drives in two runs with a single during the second inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the San Francisco Giants on May 28, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers avoided a sweep in the four-game series to wrap up their homestand atop the NL Central Division with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 30: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2
Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette watches his throw to first after forcing out Milwaukee's William Contreras at second base during the third inning of the
Blue Jays' 7-2 win over the Brewers on May 30, 2023, in Toronto.
Nathan Denette, The Canadian Press via The Associated Press
May 31: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2
Milwaukee's Abraham Toro, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Brian Anderson during the second inning of the
Brewers' 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 31, 2023, in Toronto. It was the first hit with the Brewers for Toro, who was making his first start of the season after being called up from Class AAA Nashville the previous day.
Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press via The Associated Press
June 1: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1
Toronto's Whit Merrifield beats the throw to first base as Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez reaches for the throw during the first inning of the
Blue Jays' 3-1 win over the Brewers on June 1, 2023, in Toronto.
Andrew Lahodynskyj, The Canadian Press via The Associated Press
June 2: Brewers 5, Reds 4 (11 innings)
Milwaukee outfielders Christian Yelich, from left, Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson celebrate after the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings on June 2, 2023. It was the third extra-innings victory in as many tries for Milwaukee this season.
Jeff Dean, Associated Press
June 3: Brewers 10, Reds 8
Milwaukee closer Devin Williams, left, celebrates with catcher William Contreras after the
Brewers' 10-8 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. It was the third time the Brewers scored 10 or more runs in a game this season, with all double-figure outings resulting in a win.
Jeff Dean, Associated Press
June 4: Brewers 5, Reds 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer scores on a single hit by Owen Miller in the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. It was the third straight win for Milwaukee, which holds a half-game lead over the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates atop the NL Central Division.
Jeff Dean, Associated Press
June 5: Reds 2, Brewers 0
Cincinnati's Matt McLain forces out Milwaukee's Owen Miller at second base as he throws to first base to complete a double play during the eighth inning of the
Reds' 2-0 win over the Brewers on June 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Reds prevented the Brewers from sweeping the four-game series with starter Andrew Abbott throwing six scoreless innings in his major league debut.
Aaron Doster, Associated Press
June 6: Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer is congratulated after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the 10th inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the second walk-off RBI of the season for the rookie, who also hit a sacrifice fly to lift Milwaukee to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13 in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 7: Brewers 10, Orioles 2
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of the
Brewers' 10-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. Burnes turned in a masterful outing as he improved to 5-4 on the season, throwing eight scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 8: Orioles 6, Brewers 3
Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the
Orioles' 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. Baltimore overcame a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the final three innings to avoid its first series sweep of the season.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 9: Athletics 5, Brewers 2
Oakland's Ryan Noda slides home safely under the tag of Milwaukee catcher William Contreras during the first inning of the
last-place Athletics' 5-2 victory over the Brewers on June 9, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 10: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings)
Oakland's Aledmys Diaz hits a single during the fifth inning of the Athletics' 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in 10 innings on June 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 11: Athletics 8, Brewers 6
Oakland's Esteury Ruiz hits a two-run scoring double during the ninth inning of the
Athletics' 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 11, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the first sweep of the season for Oakland, which carried the worst record in the majors despite the win at 17-50.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 13: Twins 7, Brewers 5
Minnesota's Carlos Correa, right, celebrates as he runs to home plate with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a walk-off two-run home run to lift the
Twins to a 7-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning June 13, 2023, in Minneapolis. It was the fifth straight loss for Milwaukee, which remained a game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central Division standings.
Craig Lassig, Associated Press
June 14: Twins 4, Brewers 2
Milwaukee's Jon Singleton reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on June 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. It was the sixth straight loss for the Brewers, who remained a game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central Division standings.
STACY BENGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 16: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer hits a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win snapped a six game losing streak and pushed Milwaukee (35-34) a half-game ahead of the Reds (35-35) and Pirates (34-34) atop the NL Central standings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 17: Brewers 5, Pirates 0
Milwaukee starter Wade Miley throws during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. The left hander was strong in his first start after a month on the injured list, holding the Pirates to two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 18: Brewers 5, Pirates 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich slides safely past Pittsburgh catcher Jason Delay during the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 5-2 win over the Pirates on June 18, 2023, in Milwaukee. The three-game series sweep of Pittsburgh (34-36) helped Milwaukee (37-34) maintain a half-game lead over the streaking Cincinnati Reds (37-35) atop the NL Central standings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 19: Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1
Arizona's Alek Thomas hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the
Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Brewers on June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers tallied just three hits and fell out of first place in the NL Central Division as the Cincinnati Reds took a half-game lead with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 20: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5
Milwaukee's Jesse Winker hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 20, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers came back from a four-run deficit as they mounted their biggest comeback of the season to date.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 21: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1
Arizona's Pavin Smith scores as Milwaukee catcher William Contreras can't hold on to the ball during the sixth inning of the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Brewers on June 21, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 23: Brewers 7, Guardians 1
Milwaukee's Willy Adames watches his three-run home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 23, 2023, in Cleveland. Adames went 4 for 5 at the plate in the win with two home runs and five RBIs.
Ron Schwane, Associated Press
June 24: Guardians 4, Brewers 2
Milwaukee's Raimel Tapia reacts after striking out against Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee during the sixth inning of the
Guardians' 4-2 win over the Brewers on June 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Bibee, a right-handed rookie, held Milwaukee to three hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters over six innings.
Ron Schwane, Associated Press
June 25: Brewers 5, Guardians 4 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Owen Miller hits a one-run double during the tenth inning to propel the
Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 25, 2023, in Cleveland. Miller, acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland in December for cash, helped defeat his former team when the one-out double off pitcher Trevor Stephan hit high off the left-field wall and scored automatic runner Joey Wiemer from second base.
Ron Schwane, Associated Press
June 26: Brewers 2, Mets 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer comes in to score after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the New York Mets on June 26, 2023, in New York.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
June 27: Mets 7, Brewers 2
New York's Brandon Nimmo rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the
Mets' 7-2 win over the Brewers on June 27, 2023, in New York. Ninmo hit a pair of homers in the win as Brewers pitchers gave up a four long balls.
Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
June 28: Brewers 5, Mets 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich turns toward home plate to score on a two-run double by Jesse Winker during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-2 win over the New York Mets on June 28, 2023, in New York. Yelich also had two RBIs in the win as he posted his ninth multi-RBI performance of the season.
Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
June 29: Brewers 3, Mets 2
Milwaukee's Willy Adames, right, celebrates with Victor Caratini and Rowdy Tellez after Caratini hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 3-2 win over the New York Mets on June 29, 2023, in New York.
Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
June 30: Pirates 8, Brewers 7
Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen singles, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of the
Pirates' 8-7 win over the Brewers on June 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. McCutchen went 3 for 5 against his former team with a home run and three RBIs.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
July 1: Brewers 11, Pirates 8
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell gets a playful bear hug from Rowdy Tellez in the dugout before the
Brewers' 11-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 1, 2023, in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
July 2: Brewers 6, Pirates 3
Brewers' William Contreras returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning of the 6-3 victory in Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3: Brewers 8, Cubs 6
Brewers' Jahmai Jones is doused after the 8-6 victory over the Cubs at American Famly Field.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6. Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 4: Cubs 7, Brewers 6
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end the Cubs' 7-6 victory over the Brewers in 11 innings at American Family Field.
Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings for the Cubs, who squandered a late lead for the second consecutive game.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 5: Cubs 4, Brewers 3
Cubs' Mike Tauchman hits a two-run double during the ninth inning of the 4-3 victory over the Brewers at American Family Field. Tauchman also scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 6: Brewers 6, Cubs 5
Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Cubs 6-5 and gain a split of their four-game series at American Family Field.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 7: Brewers 7, Reds 3
Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit two-run homers and Corbin Burnes allowed just three hits in six innings as the Brewers beat the NL Central-leading Reds 7-3 in a matchup of the NL Central Division's top teams at American Family Field.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 8: Reds 8, Brewers 5
Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and the Reds beat the Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever's life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 pitch from Peguero. On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw. The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 9: Brewers 1, Reds 0
Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Reds at American Family Field. The victory pulled the Brewers to within a game of the NL Central-leading Reds heading into the All-Star break.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 14: Brewers 1, Reds 0
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes struck out 13 batters while allowing two hits and no runs over six innings despite nearly collapsing in the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 shutout of the Reds on July 14, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Aaron Doster, Associated Press
July 15: Brewers 3, Reds 0
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with Willy Adames after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the
Brewers' 3-0 win over the Reds on July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The win moved the Brewers back into sole possession of first place in the NL Central Division standings for the first time since June 26.
Darron Cummings, Associated Press
July 16: Brewers 4, Reds 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich homered in back-to-back games against Cincinnati, blasting a long ball in the third inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 win over the Reds on July 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Brewers' three-game series sweep moved them two games ahead of the Reds in the NL Central standings.
Aaron Doster, Associated Press
July 18: Phillies 4, Brewers 3
Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber hit his 26th home run of the season as the
Phillies held off the Brewers 4-3 on July 18, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
July 19: Brewers 5, Phillies 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras hits an RBI double during the ninth inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. Contreras had two RBIs in the victory, also hitting a seventh-inning double that put Milwaukee ahead 4-3.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
July 20: Brewers 4, Phillies 0
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, right, and Willy Adames celebrate after Yelich's three-run home run during the third inning of the Brewers' 4-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
July 21: Braves 6, Brewers 4
Atlanta's Orlando Arcia hits a two-run home run during the second inning of the
Braves' 6-4 win over the Brewers on July 21, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
July 22: Brewers 4, Braves 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 win over the Braves on July 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Adames scored from third on a sacrifice fly by rookie Sal Frelick, who went 3 for 3 in his major league debut while driving in Adames for the go-ahead run and making two outstanding catches against the NL-leading Braves.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
July 23: Braves 4, Brewers 2
Atlanta's Ozzie Albies watches his three-run home run off Milwaukee pitcher Elvis Peguero during the eighth inning of the
Braves' 4-2 win over the Brewers on July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
July 24: Brewers 3, Reds 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich is congratulated by Jesse Winker after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning to
lift the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on July 24, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
July 25: Reds 4, Brewers 3
Cincinnati catcher Luke Maile tags out Milwaukee's Andruw Monasterio at home during the fourth inning of the
Reds' 4-3 win over the Brewers on July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers were held scoreless until Christian Yelich hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, but the Reds were able to hang on for their third win of the year against Milwaukee in 12 tries.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
July 26: Brewers 3, Reds 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Freddy Peralta turned in a masterful performance against the Cincinnati Reds to help
lead the Brewers to a 3-0 win over their division rivals on July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the final regular-season meeting between the two National League Central foes, with Milwaukee winning 10 of the 13 matchups to push its lead in the division standings to 1.5 games.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m.
Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m.
Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m.
Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m.
Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m.
Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.
