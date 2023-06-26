The Milwaukee Brewers overcame a blown three-run lead against the Cleveland Guardians to pull out a 5-4 victory in 10 innings on Sunday at Progressive Field and avoid dropping their second consecutive series.
losing two of three games at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the week, Milwaukee (40-37) took to the road for its second 10-game trip of the season trailing the red-hot Cincinnati Reds by 1½ games in the NL Central Division standings.
opened the three-game series in Cleveland with a 7-1 victory on Friday and built a 2-0 lead on Saturday before the Guardians scored four unanswered runs to even the series with a 4-2 win. Milwaukee's 10-inning win Sunday was its fifth extra-innings victory in six tries this season.
Elsewhere in the NL Central, the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42) continued their slide from first place in the division, with their 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday their only victory in the past 13 games. Just as Pittsburgh has dropped in the standings, Cincinnati (41-37) has risen thanks to a 12-game winning streak that ended with a pair of 7-6 home losses to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.
With the Brewers headed to New York on Monday for a four-game series against the Mets before closing the trip with three games against the Pirates, here are five things to know with less than two weeks until the All-Star break.
1. Riding the waves
Willy Adames had one of his best games at the plate this season in the series opener Friday in Cleveland as the 27-year-old shortstop helped power the Brewers to victory by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs.
It was the first multi-homer game of the year for Adames, who also drove in one more run than his previous best when he had four RBIs in Milwaukee's 7-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on May 7.
Adames has been one of the top producers for the offense, which has struggled to provide consistent run support for the pitching staff. He's tied with first baseman Rowdy Tellez with a team-best 12 home runs, while also sitting in a three-way tie with left fielder Christian Yelich and third baseman Brian Anderson with 34 RBIs.
After the impressive performance on Friday, Adames went hitless the rest of the series in Cleveland. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Saturday. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's win.
2. Hitting a wall
Corbin Burnes started two games last week and the 28-year-old righty narrowly avoided picking up his third loss in three outings when the Brewers offense delivered in extra innings Sunday.
Burnes' record fell to 5-5 last Monday when he gave up eight hits and seven earned runs over five innings as
Arizona routed Milwaukee 9-1. Pitching six days after taking a loss to the Twins in Minnesota, he saw his season ERA rise to 3.96.
After Burnes gave up a solo home run to Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor to open the scoring in the second inning Sunday, Milwaukee's offense delivered four runs over the next two innings as Burnes settled in to help the Brewers take a 4-1 lead into the sixth.
Things started to go wrong again for Burnes in the bottom of the sixth when he walked two batters, gave up three hits — including a run-scoring triple — while also throwing a wild pitch that helped the Guardians tie the game 4-4.
Burnes didn't make it through the inning, getting spelled by lefty Hoby Milner, who got left fielder Steven Kwan to ground out to end the inning and strand a pair of runners.
Devin Williams picked up the win after coming on to retire the side in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the fourth win of the season for the 28-year-old right-handed reliever, who also has one loss and 13 saves this year.
3. Turning back time
One of the bright spots for the Milwaukee offense over the past 1½ months has been Yelich, who's been on a tear at the plate during that stretch.
The 31-year-old, who won the NL MVP award in 2018 before seeing his offensive production dip from 2020-22, has seen a return to his previous levels of success since May 3.
In 46 games going back to the Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants in San Francisco, Yelich is hitting .299 (50-for-167) with six home runs and 23 RBIs.
During his MVP campaign, Yelich hit .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs in 147 games.
Yelich had RBIs in four of the Brewers' six games last week, driving in Milwaukee's first run Sunday with a double to kick off the scoring during the Brewers' three-run third inning.
4. Making a case to stay
Another recent bright spot at the plate for Milwaukee has been rookie Blake Perkins. The 26-year-old outfielder has been making the most of his second stint with the big league club this year.
After hitting .083 with just one hit and no RBIs in his first turn with the Brewers in late April, Perkins has been much more effective since getting called up from Class AAA Nashville on June 3.
This time around, Perkins is .375 (12-for-32) with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 14 games. Between both stints, he also has 13 strikeouts and two stolen bases in four attempts.
Perkins played a key role in the Brewers' largest comeback of the season as they
rallied for a 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks at home on Tuesday.
The Brewers fell behind 4-0 early and trailed 5-3 when they began the seventh by loading the bases against Arizona pitcher Austin Adams without hitting a ball out of the infield.
Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk. Perkins then hit a grounder to the right side of the infield, but second baseman Ketel Marte looked over to second before making the throw to first. That pause enabled Perkins to beat the throw for an infield single.
Wiemer then hit a bouncer that went of Adams’ glove. Marte managed to field the ball, but Perkins beat his throw to second. Wiemer’s hit loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position.
“We won that game because of Blake Perkins,” Brewers designated hitter Jesse Winker said after the game. “That's just kind of what it takes. Him beating out his hit and then beating out Wiemer's hit, it just changes the whole game.”
5. Running hot and cold
While the Brewers have struggled to score consistently, they've been effective at closing out games when they score at least four runs.
Milwaukee is an MLB-best 36-6 when scoring four-plus runs, but it's been a different story when the offense struggles. The Brewers are 4-31 when they score fewer than four runs.
Run production has been a constant battle this season with their 312 runs over 77 games averaging out to 4.1 runs per outing. If Milwaukee hopes to stay in the NL Central hunt the second half of the season it will need to find a way to increase offensive production.
The Brewers have the second-worst batting average in the majors at .226, only beating out the Oakland Athletics, who hold the worst record in the majors at 20-60.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2
Detroit's Eric Haase reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the
Tigers' 4-23 win over the Brewers on April 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss marked the first time of the season the Brewers dropped consecutive games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez reacts to flying out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Tellez responded with a home run in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as the Brewers dropped their third straight game.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2
Milwaukee's Victor Caratini celebrates his home run during the third inning of the
Brewers' 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win ended the Brewers' first losing streak of the season at three games.
Kenny Yoo, Associated Press
April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer catches a fly ball by during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer makes a diving catch during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Corbin Burnes earned his third win of the season after giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters over six innings of work.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer, left, reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of the
Angels' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Colorado's Randal Grichuk as he tries to score in the fourth inning of the
Rockies' 3-2 win over the Brewers on May 2, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames tags out Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the third inning of the
Rockies' 7-1 win over the Brewers on May 3, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6
Milwaukee relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Colorado's Brenton Doyle during the Rockies' five-run eighth inning in their
9-6 win over the Brewers on May 4, 2023, in Denver. Strzelecki picked up his second loss of the season after giving up three hits and five earned runs while securing just one out.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson strikes out during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 5, 2023, in San Francisco.
Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell is ejected by umpire Chris Guccione during the fourth inning of the
San Francisco Giants' 4-1 win over the Brewers on May 6, 2023, in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer scores against San Francisco catcher Blake Sabol during the ninth inning of the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7, 2023, in San Francisco. The win ended a six-game losing streak as Milwaukee wrapped up its road trip.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames soaks Joey Wiemer after the
Brewers' 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 8, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a home run to Los Angeles' Will Smith during the third inning of the
Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Brewers on May 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his fourth loss of the season after giving up a pair of homers and three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer can't catch a home run hit by Los Angeles' Will Smith during the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Brewers on May 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson scores past Kansas City catcher Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 5-1 win over the Royals on May 12, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer is soaked after hitting a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly during the ninth inning to lift the Brewers to a
4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6
Milwaukee's Brice Turang, right, is congratulated by Owen Miller, center, and Rowdy Tellez after hitting a three-run home run during the Brewers' seven-run third inning in a
9-6 win over against the Kansas City Royals on May 14, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1
St. Louis' Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Gus Varland during the eighth inning of the
Cardinals' 18-1 win over the Brewers on May 15, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2
Milwaukee's Willy Adames, left, and Tyrone Taylor celebrate the
Brewers' 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 16, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's William Contreras breaks his bat over his knee after grounding out to end the top of the fifth inning of the
St. Louis Cardinals' 3-0 win over the Brewers on May 17, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0
Milwaukee right fielder Tyrone Taylor can't make the catch on a single by Tampa Bay's Josh Lowe during the eighth inning of the
Rays' 1-0 win over the Brewers on May 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Rays scored the lone run of the game in the eighth as the Brewers slipped into a tie atop the NL Central standings with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4
Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls scores behind Milwaukee catcher Victor Caratini on an RBI single by Manuel Margot during the fourth inning of the Rays' 8-4 win over the Brewers on May 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4
Milwaukee's William Contreras celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The victory snapped the Brewers' three-game losing streak and prevented them from being swept by the MLB-leading Rays.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes gave up seven hits and allowed five earned runs in 5 innings as the
Brewers fell to the Houston Astros 12-2 on May 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the third loss in four outings for Burnes after the righty started the season 3-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0
Milwaukee's Owen Miller slides safely home past Houston catcher Yainer Diaz during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 6-0 win over the Astros on May 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson, right, is congratulated by Brice Turang after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Houston Astros on May 24, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. tags out Milwaukee's Willy Adames after bring caught in a run down during the fourth inning of the
Giants' 5-0 win over the Brewers on May 25, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 26: Giants 15, Brewers 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer can't catch a two-run home run hit by San Francisco's Mitch Haniger during the second inning of the
Giants' 15-1 win over the Brewers on May 26, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 27: Giants 3, Brewers 1
San Francisco's Mitch Haniger is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the
Giants' 3-1 win over the Brewers on May 27, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 28: Brewers 7, Giants 5
Milwaukee's Owen Miller drives in two runs with a single during the second inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the San Francisco Giants on May 28, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers avoided a sweep in the four-game series to wrap up their homestand atop the NL Central Division with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 30: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2
Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette watches his throw to first after forcing out Milwaukee's William Contreras at second base during the third inning of the
Blue Jays' 7-2 win over the Brewers on May 30, 2023, in Toronto.
Nathan Denette, The Canadian Press via The Associated Press
May 31: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2
Milwaukee's Abraham Toro, right, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Brian Anderson during the second inning of the
Brewers' 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 31, 2023, in Toronto. It was the first hit with the Brewers for Toro, who was making his first start of the season after being called up from Class AAA Nashville the previous day.
Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press via The Associated Press
June 1: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1
Toronto's Whit Merrifield beats the throw to first base as Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez reaches for the throw during the first inning of the
Blue Jays' 3-1 win over the Brewers on June 1, 2023, in Toronto.
Andrew Lahodynskyj, The Canadian Press via The Associated Press
June 2: Brewers 5, Reds 4 (11 innings)
Milwaukee outfielders Christian Yelich, from left, Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson celebrate after the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings on June 2, 2023. It was the third extra-innings victory in as many tries for Milwaukee this season.
Jeff Dean, Associated Press
June 3: Brewers 10, Reds 8
Milwaukee closer Devin Williams, left, celebrates with catcher William Contreras after the
Brewers' 10-8 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. It was the third time the Brewers scored 10 or more runs in a game this season, with all double-figure outings resulting in a win.
Jeff Dean, Associated Press
June 4: Brewers 5, Reds 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer scores on a single hit by Owen Miller in the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. It was the third straight win for Milwaukee, which holds a half-game lead over the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates atop the NL Central Division.
Jeff Dean, Associated Press
June 5: Reds 2, Brewers 0
Cincinnati's Matt McLain forces out Milwaukee's Owen Miller at second base as he throws to first base to complete a double play during the eighth inning of the
Reds' 2-0 win over the Brewers on June 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Reds prevented the Brewers from sweeping the four-game series with starter Andrew Abbott throwing six scoreless innings in his major league debut.
Aaron Doster, Associated Press
June 6: Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer is congratulated after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the 10th inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the second walk-off RBI of the season for the rookie, who also hit a sacrifice fly to lift Milwaukee to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13 in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 7: Brewers 10, Orioles 2
Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of the
Brewers' 10-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. Burnes turned in a masterful outing as he improved to 5-4 on the season, throwing eight scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 8: Orioles 6, Brewers 3
Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the
Orioles' 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. Baltimore overcame a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the final three innings to avoid its first series sweep of the season.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 9: Athletics 5, Brewers 2
Oakland's Ryan Noda slides home safely under the tag of Milwaukee catcher William Contreras during the first inning of the
last-place Athletics' 5-2 victory over the Brewers on June 9, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 10: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings)
Oakland's Aledmys Diaz hits a single during the fifth inning of the Athletics' 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in 10 innings on June 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 11: Athletics 8, Brewers 6
Oakland's Esteury Ruiz hits a two-run scoring double during the ninth inning of the
Athletics' 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 11, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was the first sweep of the season for Oakland, which carried the worst record in the majors despite the win at 17-50.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 13: Twins 7, Brewers 5
Minnesota's Carlos Correa, right, celebrates as he runs to home plate with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a walk-off two-run home run to lift the
Twins to a 7-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning June 13, 2023, in Minneapolis. It was the fifth straight loss for Milwaukee, which remained a game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central Division standings.
Craig Lassig, Associated Press
June 14: Twins 4, Brewers 2
Milwaukee's Jon Singleton reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on June 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. It was the sixth straight loss for the Brewers, who remained a game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central Division standings.
STACY BENGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 16: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer hits a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win snapped a six game losing streak and pushed Milwaukee (35-34) a half-game ahead of the Reds (35-35) and Pirates (34-34) atop the NL Central standings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 17: Brewers 5, Pirates 0
Milwaukee starter Wade Miley throws during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. The left hander was strong in his first start after a month on the injured list, holding the Pirates to two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 18: Brewers 5, Pirates 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich slides safely past Pittsburgh catcher Jason Delay during the fifth inning of the
Brewers' 5-2 win over the Pirates on June 18, 2023, in Milwaukee. The three-game series sweep of Pittsburgh (34-36) helped Milwaukee (37-34) maintain a half-game lead over the streaking Cincinnati Reds (37-35) atop the NL Central standings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 19: Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1
Arizona's Alek Thomas hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the
Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Brewers on June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers tallied just three hits and fell out of first place in the NL Central Division as the Cincinnati Reds took a half-game lead with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 20: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5
Milwaukee's Jesse Winker hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 20, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers came back from a four-run deficit as they mounted their biggest comeback of the season to date.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 21: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1
Arizona's Pavin Smith scores as Milwaukee catcher William Contreras can't hold on to the ball during the sixth inning of the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Brewers on June 21, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
June 23: Brewers 7, Guardians 1
Milwaukee's Willy Adames watches his three-run home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 23, 2023, in Cleveland. Adames went 4 for 5 at the plate in the win with two home runs and five RBIs.
Ron Schwane, Associated Press
June 24: Guardians 4, Brewers 2
Milwaukee's Raimel Tapia reacts after striking out against Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee during the sixth inning of the
Guardians' 4-2 win over the Brewers on June 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Bibee, a right-handed rookie, held Milwaukee to three hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters over six innings.
Ron Schwane, Associated Press
June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m.
June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m.
July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m.
July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m.
July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m.
July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m.
July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m.
July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m.
July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m.
July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m.
July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m.
Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m.
Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m.
Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m.
Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m.
Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.
