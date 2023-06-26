The Milwaukee Brewers overcame a blown three-run lead against the Cleveland Guardians to pull out a 5-4 victory in 10 innings on Sunday at Progressive Field and avoid dropping their second consecutive series.

After losing two of three games at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the week, Milwaukee (40-37) took to the road for its second 10-game trip of the season trailing the red-hot Cincinnati Reds by 1½ games in the NL Central Division standings.

The Brewers opened the three-game series in Cleveland with a 7-1 victory on Friday and built a 2-0 lead on Saturday before the Guardians scored four unanswered runs to even the series with a 4-2 win. Milwaukee's 10-inning win Sunday was its fifth extra-innings victory in six tries this season.

Elsewhere in the NL Central, the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42) continued their slide from first place in the division, with their 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday their only victory in the past 13 games. Just as Pittsburgh has dropped in the standings, Cincinnati (41-37) has risen thanks to a 12-game winning streak that ended with a pair of 7-6 home losses to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

With the Brewers headed to New York on Monday for a four-game series against the Mets before closing the trip with three games against the Pirates, here are five things to know with less than two weeks until the All-Star break.

1. Riding the waves

Willy Adames had one of his best games at the plate this season in the series opener Friday in Cleveland as the 27-year-old shortstop helped power the Brewers to victory by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs.

It was the first multi-homer game of the year for Adames, who also drove in one more run than his previous best when he had four RBIs in Milwaukee's 7-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on May 7.

Adames has been one of the top producers for the offense, which has struggled to provide consistent run support for the pitching staff. He's tied with first baseman Rowdy Tellez with a team-best 12 home runs, while also sitting in a three-way tie with left fielder Christian Yelich and third baseman Brian Anderson with 34 RBIs.

After the impressive performance on Friday, Adames went hitless the rest of the series in Cleveland. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Saturday. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's win.

2. Hitting a wall

Corbin Burnes started two games last week and the 28-year-old righty narrowly avoided picking up his third loss in three outings when the Brewers offense delivered in extra innings Sunday.

Burnes' record fell to 5-5 last Monday when he gave up eight hits and seven earned runs over five innings as Arizona routed Milwaukee 9-1. Pitching six days after taking a loss to the Twins in Minnesota, he saw his season ERA rise to 3.96.

After Burnes gave up a solo home run to Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor to open the scoring in the second inning Sunday, Milwaukee's offense delivered four runs over the next two innings as Burnes settled in to help the Brewers take a 4-1 lead into the sixth.

Things started to go wrong again for Burnes in the bottom of the sixth when he walked two batters, gave up three hits — including a run-scoring triple — while also throwing a wild pitch that helped the Guardians tie the game 4-4.

Burnes didn't make it through the inning, getting spelled by lefty Hoby Milner, who got left fielder Steven Kwan to ground out to end the inning and strand a pair of runners.

Devin Williams picked up the win after coming on to retire the side in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the fourth win of the season for the 28-year-old right-handed reliever, who also has one loss and 13 saves this year.

3. Turning back time

One of the bright spots for the Milwaukee offense over the past 1½ months has been Yelich, who's been on a tear at the plate during that stretch.

The 31-year-old, who won the NL MVP award in 2018 before seeing his offensive production dip from 2020-22, has seen a return to his previous levels of success since May 3.

In 46 games going back to the Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants in San Francisco, Yelich is hitting .299 (50-for-167) with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

During his MVP campaign, Yelich hit .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs in 147 games.

Yelich had RBIs in four of the Brewers' six games last week, driving in Milwaukee's first run Sunday with a double to kick off the scoring during the Brewers' three-run third inning.

4. Making a case to stay

Another recent bright spot at the plate for Milwaukee has been rookie Blake Perkins. The 26-year-old outfielder has been making the most of his second stint with the big league club this year.

After hitting .083 with just one hit and no RBIs in his first turn with the Brewers in late April, Perkins has been much more effective since getting called up from Class AAA Nashville on June 3.

This time around, Perkins is .375 (12-for-32) with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 14 games. Between both stints, he also has 13 strikeouts and two stolen bases in four attempts.

Perkins played a key role in the Brewers' largest comeback of the season as they rallied for a 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks at home on Tuesday.

The Brewers fell behind 4-0 early and trailed 5-3 when they began the seventh by loading the bases against Arizona pitcher Austin Adams without hitting a ball out of the infield.

Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk. Perkins then hit a grounder to the right side of the infield, but second baseman Ketel Marte looked over to second before making the throw to first. That pause enabled Perkins to beat the throw for an infield single.

Wiemer then hit a bouncer that went of Adams’ glove. Marte managed to field the ball, but Perkins beat his throw to second. Wiemer’s hit loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position.

“We won that game because of Blake Perkins,” Brewers designated hitter Jesse Winker said after the game. “That's just kind of what it takes. Him beating out his hit and then beating out Wiemer's hit, it just changes the whole game.”

5. Running hot and cold

While the Brewers have struggled to score consistently, they've been effective at closing out games when they score at least four runs.

Milwaukee is an MLB-best 36-6 when scoring four-plus runs, but it's been a different story when the offense struggles. The Brewers are 4-31 when they score fewer than four runs.

Run production has been a constant battle this season with their 312 runs over 77 games averaging out to 4.1 runs per outing. If Milwaukee hopes to stay in the NL Central hunt the second half of the season it will need to find a way to increase offensive production.

The Brewers have the second-worst batting average in the majors at .226, only beating out the Oakland Athletics, who hold the worst record in the majors at 20-60.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

