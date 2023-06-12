The Milwaukee Brewers saw their losing streak stretch to four games as they became the first team to be swept by the last-place Oakland Athletics this season during a three-game series last week at American Family Field.

After seeing a two-out rally fall short in the ninth inning for an 8-6 loss to the team with the worst record in baseball at home on Sunday, Milwaukee (34-32) fell a full game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) in the NL Central Division for the first time since the first week of May.

With the Brewers set to hit the road for a brief two-game trip to Minnesota where they'll face the AL Central-leading Twins (33-33) after a day off on Monday, here are five things to know after the recent homestand.

1. Facing an uphill climb

The Brewers have a daunting challenge ahead this week as they battle the Pirates for control of the division. After Milwaukee heads to Minnesota and Pittsburgh hits the road for a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs, the two teams will meet for the first time this season to close the week in Milwaukee.

The last time the Brewers fell a full game behind the Pirates in the division standings Milwaukee was coming off a six-game losing streak and trailed Pittsburgh by 1.5 games despite the Pirates being six games into a seven-game skid. Milwaukee responded to its slump by taking its next two games and five of its next seven to regain the upper hand as Pittsburgh continued to struggle.

As the Brewers and Pirates take to the road they'll both face opponents looking to get on track after some recent struggles. The Twins return home to host Milwaukee having dropped six of its last eight games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the MLB-leading Rays in Tampa. The Cubs are returning from a lengthy three-city trip that saw them drop six of 10.

The Twins, who hold an 18-14 home record, enter their series with the Brewers with a 1.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. The Cubs, 15-16 at home, enter their series with the first-place Pirates at fourth in the division, 6.5 games off the lead and also trailing the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

2. Getting back in the game

The Brewers' lineup got a boost with some key pieces returning during the homestand and if things continue as scheduled their pitching staff should see more reinforcement arriving soon.

The week started with some good news for Milwaukee on Monday with the activation of infielder Luis Urías from the injured list, more than two months after he strained his left hamstring on opening day.

Urías was back in the starting lineup and playing third base for the Brewers on Monday night at Cincinnati as they dropped the series finale with the Reds after taking the first three games.

“He’s healthy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the game. "He’s ready to go. Hopefully he can come back swinging the bat well.”

Urías has played in six of the Brewers' seven games since returning, going 1-for-15 with one RBI and five strikeouts.

Urías batted .239 with a .335 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 119 games for the Brewers last season while playing third base, second base and shortstop.

Milwaukee also got Willy Adames back on Wednesday after the shortstop missed almost two weeks after suffering a concussion when he was hit in the head with a line drive during the 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 26.

Adames is 5-for-22 since his return with one home run and one RBI, with one of his best showings coming in his first game back as he had a pair of hits, including a homer in his first at-bat, as Milwaukee routed Baltimore 10-2 on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who was selected the Brewers’ most valuable player by the Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America each of the last two seasons, said the freak incident highlighted the importance of keeping a close eye on the action while in the dugout.

“It’s scary, man,” Adames said. “You don’t really realize that until something like that happens. We’re always here making jokes, having fun. We don’t think about it until something like that happens.”

The Brewers starting rotation should see some help soon as left handers Wade Miley and Eric Lauer continue to work their way back from injuries that have kept them out of the lineup since May.

The 36-year-old Miley, who is 2-4 this season with a 3.67 ERA, made a rehab assignment with Class AA Bilouxi on Sunday, while the 28-year-old Lauer, who is 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA, threw two innings for Class AAA Nashville in his second rehab appearance on Sunday.

3. Failing to go the extra mile

Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to Oakland in 10 innings on Saturday at home was the Brewers' first loss in five extra-inning games this season.

Three of the Brewers' first four extra-inning contests came on the road, with wins over San Diego (4-3 in 10 innings on April 13), Seattle (6-5 in 11 innings on April 18), and Cincinnati (5-4 in 11 innings on June 2).

Their sole home win in extra innings came on June 6 as Milwaukee edged Baltimore 4-3 in 10 innings as rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer hit a walk-off single to seal the victory.

In Milwaukee's loss on Saturday, it was third baseman Aledmys Diaz who came up big for Oakland in the extra frame, driving in the winning run with a single to center field in the top of the 10th. The Brewers couldn't answer in the bottom of the frame, going down in order as Andruw Monasterio and Christian Yelich grounded out before Adames flew out to end the game.

4. Closing it down

One bright spot for Milwaukee recently has been the play of closer Devin Williams. The 28-year-old righty has been excellent throughout the season when his number's called.

Entering play on Sunday, Williams led all qualified relievers with a 0.42 ERA, .110 opponent batting average and 3.32 hits allowed per nine innings. He is 10-for-10 in save opportunities, while holding opponents scoreless in 20 of 21 innings he's pitched.

Williams, who has a 0.83 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in 21.2 innings, threw a scoreless ninth inning on Saturday before the Brewers went on to fall to the Athletics in 10 innings.

His most recent save came on June 3, when he came on in the bottom of the ninth with two on and no oust with a 10-7 lead, walking a pair to score one run and loading the bases before getting out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.

5. Finding time for family

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got a well-deserved day off for the series finale against the As on Sunday, getting a chance to take in his son's high school graduation in the Milwaukee area.

Counsell handed the reins over to bench coach Pat Murhpy so he could attend son Jack's graduation at nearby Whitefish Bay High School. The younger Counsell was a member of the Whitefish Bay baseball team and is set to attend the University of Michigan in the fall.

Despite the loss still counting against Counsell's managerial record, Murphy didn't take his duties — or his opponent — lightly.

“It’s Major League Baseball, and from what I know about it, everybody is kind of an inch from the top and an inch from the bottom,” Murphy said. “They’ve been getting their teeth kicked in all year in an embarrassing way when you look at overall record, but these are major league players. I know some of the characters they’ve got over there, and they have some great character."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2 May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1 May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6 May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4 May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1 May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3 May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1 May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3 May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6 May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1 May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0 May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4 May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4 May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2 May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0 May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0 May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0 May 26: Giants 15, Brewers 1 May 27: Giants 3, Brewers 1 May 28: Brewers 7, Giants 5 May 30: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2 May 31: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2 June 1: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1 June 2: Brewers 5, Reds 4 (11 innings) June 3: Brewers 10, Reds 8 June 4: Brewers 5, Reds 1 June 5: Reds 2, Brewers 0 June 6: Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings) June 7: Brewers 10, Orioles 2 June 8: Orioles 6, Brewers 3 June 9: Athletics 5, Brewers 2 June 10: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 (10 innings) June 11: Athletics 8, Brewers 6 June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m. June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m. June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m. June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m. June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m. June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m. June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m. June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m. July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m. July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m. July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m. July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m. July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m. July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m. July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m. July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m. July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.