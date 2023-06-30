STEVENS POINT — A grueling day on the SentryWorld Golf Course was apparent on Jerry Kelly’s face.

He admitted he was tired. The last ounces of energy he had in the reserves were zapped on a long wait at the par-3 seventh hole, his 16th of the second round of the U.S. Senior Open. He bogeyed that hole and grinded his way to pars on the final two, hitting the finish line to learn a few encouraging facts.

First, he was 1-under-par 70 for the day and sitting a tie for third at 1-under 141 heading into the weekend, two shots back of the leader. The Madison native also found out that he’ll be playing with his good buddy and Madison resident Steve Stricker in the third round after Stricker also finished play Friday 1-under on the day and even in tournament.

“That's a fairytale week, even for us,” Kelly said of playing with the guy he called a brother earlier this week. “It’s pretty cool. I'm all for that. We really enjoy playing with each other. It will just make it that much cooler.”

Kelly and Stricker will tee off at 12:29 p.m. Saturday, the third-to-last group to play.

German pro Bernhard Langer had six birdies and three bogeys to shoot 3-under and vault up the leaderboard, and he holds the 36-hole lead at 3-under after Australian Ron Pampling shot 1-over and sits alone in second at 2-under for the tournament. Langer, 65, is the oldest player to hold the lead after two rounds at a U.S. Senior Open. There are only seven players at or below par, with Retief Goosen and Dicky Pride tied with Kelly for third, and Ernie Els tied with Stricker.

Kelly finished his 43rd straight round of par or better play, the longest active streak and second-longest of all-time on the PGA Tour Champions circuit behind Stricker’s record of 55, which ended Thursday.

Kelly showed off his skills of saving par and attacking when he was in good position. His par save on No. 6 required him to chip from a stamped-down rough, then sink a left-to-right putt of about 13 feet. He played a bogey-free back nine then recovered quickly from a bogey at No. 1 after making the turn. His tee shot on the par-3 third set up a tap-in birdie, but after three straight pars he couldn’t overcome a difficult lie in a sand trap on No. 7 and had to settle for bogey.

He saved par after a fortuitous free drop on the eighth green after his approach shot settled behind a sprinkler head, and then managed to par the difficult ninth hole to close out his round.

“I knew coming into this week that would be a pivotal hole in the entire tournament,” Kelly said. “I'm glad that one's not 18 anymore. That's a tough one to finish on when you're tired.”

Watching Kelly work around the golf course is simply different than most of his competitors. An observer doesn’t have to watch the ball to know if Kelly liked the shot he hit — his body language or words will let that person know. Kelly likes to try to shape shots with his body, arching his back to the left or right as he exaggerates his follow-through.

There’s also the way he communicates with his caddie, Eric Meller. They’ve worked together for years, and Kelly’s comfort with Meller is clear. Every player consults with their caddie to some degree between shots, but Kelly’s manner of talking through what he’s thinking with Meller goes beyond his colleagues. For example, Kelly was about to address his ball at the first tee before asking Meller about a target on the right side of the fairway. Most players are so defensive of their pre-shot routine that they wouldn’t interrupt it, but Kelly’s routine seems to include a last word from Meller.

Kelly caused a big laugh at the ninth tee when he mistakenly stepped up to hit first, telling his group he’d had a, “senior moment.”

There’s still the fiery outbursts when things aren’t going his way, but even while navigating a painful wrist and a challenging course, Kelly was able to build positive momentum into the weekend as he chases his third PGA Tour Champions major crown.

“It helps having people out giving you that energy,” Kelly said when asked how he keeps his mind in check. “That helped a lot. When I made the tough bogey on that par-3 (No. 7) … You hear a lot of great things after I missed it and going to the next hole, I didn't reward them with a good shot off the tee, but I hit a pretty darn good second one.”

Photos: Stevens Point gears up for the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open Stevens Point and the U.S. Senior Open