STEVENS POINT — There was only one appropriate end to what both men called a special round of golf Saturday at the U.S. Senior Open.

Jerry Kelly, a Madison native, drilled a long, uphill birdie putt from the fringe, drawing a roar from the large galley surrounding the 18th green. He encouraged his playing partner and longtime friend Steve Stricker to follow suit.

“After he made his, he's like, ‘Come on, make it, do it, make it,’” Stricker said. “Then I'm like, well, I've got to try to top him and get it in there, and finally made one. It was a good way to finish for us.”

Stricker’s putt of about 10 feet allowed him to tie Kelly’s 3-under-par 68 for the day, and the Wisconsinites are two of the few players truly in contention at the USGA major at SentryWorld Golf Course. Kelly is alone in second at 4-under 209 and Stricker’s in third at 3-under; they both enter the final round chasing German Bernhard Langer (6-under), who also shot 68 on Saturday.

Langer’s birdie at 17 broke a streak of 11 consecutive pars, but helped him open the gap heading into the final round. He’s chasing history Sunday, looking to win his 46th PGA Tour Champions event, breaking a tie for the most. Langer never relinquished the lead Saturday, but Kelly and Stricker each climbed to second at points in the round.

Saturday marked the 18th time Kelly and Stricker been paired together on the senior tour, and they seemed to push one another to bring out the brightest parts of each other’s games.

“It's really special,” Kelly said. “Just being with one of my best friends out there in this kind of atmosphere at this level is pretty cool to do. Both shooting the same score, both in it still. We just had a lot of fun.

“I think we've gotten even more comfortable, as many times as we've played in last groups and played to win and things like that. We're doing better at not … you want the guy to do well. You don't want to see him make bogeys and things like that, but you can't get caught up in it, too.”

Stricker caught fire midway through the front nine, tallying birdies on three of four holes between Nos. 4-7, then Kelly birdied the first two holes of the back nine. But Stricker’s putter didn’t stay hot on the back nine, and drives into trouble areas on 13 and 15 resulted in bogeys. Kelly was strong after making the turn, going birdie-birdie to start the back nine, then knocking in six consecutive pars before the birdie to end his round.

It was Kelly’s 44th consecutive round of shooting par or better, the longest active streak on the Champions Tour and the second-longest ever. He hit 13 of 14 fairways, tied for the most of the day, and was second in the field with 1.56 putts per hole.

Both Kelly and Stricker are highly competitive on the course, but their demeanors playing together were different than earlier rounds with other golfers.

“I mean, some of the best fights you have are with your brothers,” Kelly said. “That's the way it is. I consider us extremely close, best friends. I mean, the families are very close. We seriously love each other, yet, man, I'd see him moving up, I want to catch up. If he's behind me — in that rare opportunity that I get when he's behind me — I want to keep going. It just makes us both better. “

They each birdied the same hole four times — Nos. 4, 5, 10 and 18 — and admitted that seeing the other guy’s ball fall was motivation.

The pair hugged at the first tee, and Kelly hugged Stricker’s wife, Nikki, who serves as Stricker’s caddie. They exchanged encouragement before teeing off in front of the largest crowd of the weekend thus far. The starter had to stop his introduction for Kelly because the cheers for Stricker were still going.

Stricker gave Kelly a fist bump and Nicki gave him a hug after Kelly rolled in a birdie putt of about 20 feet at the 10th green, and Kelly returned the congratulatory gestures after Stricker sunk a birdie putt on the same hole.

“We always have,” Stricker said when asked of supporting Kelly during play. “If somebody wins a tournament, usually the other guy is there to congratulate him at the end in some shape or form.

“If somebody does something and wins a tournament or whatever, I can tell the next week that guy has got his head down trying to win another tournament for himself. We keep driving each other, and that's part of the fun of it, too.”

Both appreciate their roles as fan favorites. They stop to sign autographs after their rounds, and Kelly has spoken at length how the positivity from the crowd helps lift him through long rounds. Kelly reciprocated the big round of applause he received as he walked up to the first tee Saturday.

Fans lined entire holes following Stricker and Kelly, something no other pairing had seen at this tournament. They’re confident the support will be there and be a factor on Sunday.

“Talk about energy,” Kelly said, “that gave us a lot of energy right there. What a great reception. What a great show-up for all the people from Wisconsin and all over. They've been nothing but fantastic. It definitely sends chills up the back of your spine.”

