STEVENS POINT — Simply touching a spot on his left wrist made Jerry Kelly wince and recoil in an interview tent.

The tight wrap of athletic tape around that area did its job, helping him finish Thursday's first round of the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld Golf Course. But managing the pain that his wrist is causing is about all he can do.

“I'm really happy the way I battled,” Kelly said after shooting an even-par 71. “I wasn’t feeling the best. I usually don't chew on Advil, but I had to today.”

He sat three strokes behind morning-wave leader Ron Pampling (3-under 68).

Kelly said his wrist has been going “out of joint” for the past few months, something that first happened as he was turning his steering wheel. He’s convinced that he wore out the ligaments in his wrist hitting golf shots, and turning the wheel was just the culmination of the injury, not the cause. The solution for his ailment?

“It's just rest,” Kelly said, “which I don't take.”

Especially not when a major championship is on the line in his home state. Kelly said there’s not much he can do to protect his wrist because it’s on his lead hand. His shot shanked to the right when he tried during a practice round Wednesday. He cut that round short to preserve himself a bit, and he said his injury didn’t cost him any shots.

Kelly, a two-time PGA Tour Champions major winner, didn’t build much momentum on the first nine, starting his day with four pars. He went birdie-bogey on Nos. 5-6, then 8-9 to make the turn at even par. He appeared to be getting something going when he notched consecutive birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, but he gave that back with a double bogey on 13 when his third shot on the par 4 found the water on the left.

The Madison native said he talked himself out of the American Family Insurance Championship earlier this month by thinking the course conditions were going to prevent low scores. He didn’t do that this week, and he got a boost from a friendly crowd that grew on the back nine.

“They gave me a lot of energy today,” Kelly said. “I could have got down on myself after a couple of long three-putts. They were tough ones. But any time I'm over-par on a hole, it hits me. They kept me up.

“They got a little quiet after I chunked it in the water on that one hole, but I don't blame them for that one. They've always been so great to me, and I appreciate all of it. That's why I want to do well in Wisconsin because they give us so much.”

Small making big waves

Mike Small likened each time he steps to a golf tee to the church potluck dinners he attended as a child.

“You didn't know what you had in the dish until you opened it up,” he said. "'Oh, I like that,’ or, 'I don't like that.’ That's my golf game.”

His play in the first round was compared to opening a crockpot and finding a roast beef dinner. He shot 1-under 70 and was tied for second after the morning wave. He started fast, carding birdies on Nos. 10-12 after starting on the back nine, and he made the turn at 2-under. He was at 3-under going into the ninth when misplayed his layup and left himself a difficult approach shot, and a two-putt resulted in a double bogey.

The finish wasn’t ideal, but for this being just his second Champions Tour event of the year, he was happy he’d put himself in position for an exciting weekend. Small, a former PGA Tour pro, has been the head men’s golf coach at Illinois for 23 years and doesn’t regularly play tournament golf.

He’s a former Illini teammate and close friend of Steve Stricker, a Madison resident and the Champions Tour money leader, so his only circuit play this season was at the Stricker-hosted American Family Insurance Championship.

Small made the Senior Open field through a qualifying event at the Flossmoor Golf Club in Illinois, a tournament he played after sending his Illinois players off to the NCAA championships in Arizona. The Illini have won the Big Ten championships the past eight seasons and have won 13 of the past 14 conference titles.

Their coach being able to hang with some of the best in the world is a useful recruiting tool.

“I think that’s been our niche the last 20 years,” Small said. “I’ve played in 11 majors since I’ve been coaching. That’s always a nice thing to talk to recruits about.

“That’s a difference, and where we’re at in Champaign, we have to have a difference.”

Small spent the early part of the week getting as many rounds in as he could. Monday and Tuesday he teed it up in the Illinois Senior Open, winning by a stroke after shooting 3-under 69 each round, then drove to SentryWorld and played a practice round with Stricker and Kelly on Wednesday.

There’s an internal battle in each tournament, he says. Small still is competitive and wants to win, but the fact that how he shoots doesn’t determine his livelihood anymore has helped his overall game.

“I'm getting better at letting it go,” he said. “When I lost my (PGA Tour) card and started coaching, I've made more cuts on the PGA Tour and more cuts in majors and made more money than I did when I was playing full time. So figure that out, I don’t know.

“I'm a better player now than I was. I'm getting older now, but I've made a lot more money playing as a coach than I did as a pro.”

No. 9 draws some ire

SentryWorld’s biggest on-course change in the preparation for a USGA national championship was making the ninth hole a par 4 instead of a par 5. The change moved up the tee box about 100 yards and creates a difficult fairway to hit.

A creek cuts through the hole twice, once in the early fairway and once before the green. The first water is easy for pros to clear, but the fairway beyond the hazard is sloped to the left and into thick rough. If a player ends up there, he’s forced to lay up before the second water crossing. Another difficulty is the landing areas in front of the green and in front of the second water crossing aren’t sloped like a typical par 5, so getting an iron shot to stop in those spots is a challenge.

“It’s a really good par 5,” Kelly said with a wry smile.

Pampling made par on No. 9 but agreed with his competitors assessments.

“When you see there's so many great holes out here, it certainly is an interesting one, put it that way,” Pampling said. “I’ll take four 4s every day.”

