From pastime to passion: How Madison Radicals' Sterling Knoche went from Madison West 'sports star' to ultimate disc pro

“I felt like I could try to swing it with law school,” he said. “I’ll keep trying to play until other parts of life finally get in the way where I can’t.”

Knoche hasn’t hit any obstacles yet.

He plans to graduate from UW law school in 2022 and potentially practice municipal law thereafter.

Juggling legal briefs and a disc are far from easy. Morning practices. Evening practices. Games on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays — and sometimes a combination on various weekends. Not to mention scheduling around his required hours at the firm.

Knoche shrugs it off and says lawyers are used to being crazy busy. Radicals coach Tim DeByl said Knoche and so many of his players continue to push when many wouldn’t.

“Everybody's so committed to it, even if they come right from work and are exhausted,” DeByl said. “A lot of people don't appreciate it until they've done it. It's a real grind to try to have a career and then also play sports professionally.”

Johnson never envisioned playing in a top-flight ultimate league with his lifelong friend despite his own passion for the sport and his constant prodding to get Knoche to embrace it.