Prep sports: Reedsburg hires new football, cross country coaches

Reedsburg Area High School athletic director Bryan Yager announced the hiring of four coaches Tuesday.
Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich have been named interim co-head football coaches at Reedsburg.
Also, Brandi Durst has been named the girls cross country coach and Calvin Snitker the boys cross country coach.
Hobbs, a physical education teacher, and Riberich, will replace Brian Pottinger, who stepped down after an 8-3 season in 2019 — his 14th season leading Reedsburg.
The Beavers went 87-63 during his tenure, including an 11-3 2009 season that ended with a 34-27 win over West De Pere in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Pottinger, who took over for Clint Beyer in 2006, led the Beavers to eight postseason appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2008, as well as Badger North Conference titles in 2009 and 2013.
Reedsburg’s final game under Pottinger was a 20-0 loss to DeForest, the eventual state champion, in the second round of the 2019 Division 3 playoffs.
Reedsburg cross country will get a pair of new coaches after a 2019 season that saw the Beavers take sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Badger North. Last year, Kory Boughton coached the boys and Nicole Bruer led the girls.
Durst teaches at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg,and Snitker is a high school science teacher.
Jenna McBride is eligible to return after a junior season that saw her take sixth (21 minutes, 4 seconds) at the Badger North girls’ meet in Windsor. McBride was joined at the conference meet by then-senior Angela Gasser, junior Ashley Campbell, senior Anabelle Moon, sophomore Payton Cunningham, senior Caylee Fry and freshman Abby Voigt.
The Reedsburg boys were led by sophomore Caden Schneider’s 18th-place finish (17:56.29) at conference. Class of 2020 graduates Noah Brunner, Brendon Stelling, Nick Horzewski and Ryan Schneider rounded out the top five for the Beavers.
The Reedsburg boys have never advanced to the state meet. The girls took 15th in Division 1 in 2007 and sixth in 2008.
Pending how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the fall sports season is scheduled to open with the first day of football practice on Aug. 4. Cross country practice is scheduled to start Aug. 17.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!