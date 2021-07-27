Practice accident earlier in season doesn't deter Parkcrest's Stella Peterson at All-City Dive Meet

Watching Parkcrest's Stella Peterson compete in the 2021 All-City Dive Meet, one wouldn’t have sensed any nervousness.
The confidence of the first-year competitor is made even more impressive considering earlier in the season she suffered an accident at practice that would put a scare into even the most seasoned divers.
Peterson had been practicing the backflip dive when she botched the timing on her jump and the entire front of her body from her forehead to right about her knees came down straight on the board.
“It was one of the more dangerous hits I’ve seen as a coach,” Parkcrest co-coach Jack Bell said. “Luckily she was light enough to kind of bounce right off the board.”
Peterson came down face-first and nearly her entire body came down squarely on the board.
“I came up crying because it hurt a lot,” said Peterson, who finished 20th in the girls 10-and-under division Tuesday at Parkcrest. “I got up and I sat out for most of the dive practice, but I got on the board at the end of practice and I practiced a couple dives.”
After taking a long break to talk with her coach and make sure she was OK, Peterson was able to get back on the board by the end of practice. Peterson came to Parkcrest for the next three dive practices but was a little too shaken up to get back on the diving board.
“I was a little scared to do front flips and stuff that I had done,” Peterson said.
The following week Peterson got back on the board and resumed practicing and competing in dual meets. A mere six weeks after the accident Peterson was the highest placing diver Parkcrest had in her age group at All-City with 64.50 points.
“This is her first year, but if you see her now you would not think it is her first year,” Bell said. “She brings that energy and that’s what I love to see as a coach.”
The accident has not dampened the energetic Peterson’s enthusiasm for the sport or the All-City league and she plans to keep on diving for many years to come.
“I’m excited just to do it again,” Peterson said.