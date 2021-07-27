Practice accident earlier in season doesn't deter Parkcrest's Stella Peterson at All-City Dive Meet

Watching Parkcrest's Stella Peterson compete in the 2021 All-City Dive Meet, one wouldn’t have sensed any nervousness.

The confidence of the first-year competitor is made even more impressive considering earlier in the season she suffered an accident at practice that would put a scare into even the most seasoned divers.

Peterson had been practicing the backflip dive when she botched the timing on her jump and the entire front of her body from her forehead to right about her knees came down straight on the board.

“It was one of the more dangerous hits I’ve seen as a coach,” Parkcrest co-coach Jack Bell said. “Luckily she was light enough to kind of bounce right off the board.”

Peterson came down face-first and nearly her entire body came down squarely on the board.

“I came up crying because it hurt a lot,” said Peterson, who finished 20th in the girls 10-and-under division Tuesday at Parkcrest. “I got up and I sat out for most of the dive practice, but I got on the board at the end of practice and I practiced a couple dives.”