This time, Patrick Campbell went all-in.

The 2017 winner of the half-marathon, the 23-year-old Madison runner covered the full 26.2 miles on Sunday, finishing first overall to win the men’s division in the Madison Marathon on the Capitol Square.

Campbell finished in 2 hours, 21.08 minutes, 10 minutes ahead of Sun Prairie’s Elias Rutto, 28, who crossed in 2:31.38.

David Krall, 38, of Madison was third in 2:39.26.

Caitlin Kowalke, 29, of Cross Plains, was the women’s winner, finishing eighth overall among 1,072 participants. Her 2:43.55 time outpaced Sarah Bradley, 24, of Houston. She crossed in 3:01.16 and was 26th overall.

Emily Day of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was third (3:01.26, 27th).

Charlie Lawrence, 23, of Minneapolis, followed in Campbell’s footsteps, winning the half-marathon in 1:08.01. Jackie Hering, 34, of Cottage Grove won the women’s half-marathon in 1:19.30.

Hering finished 26th overall among the 2,608 runners.

Mike Manthie, 70, of Wausau won the men’s 70-99 division and Sara Cherne, 70, won the women’s 70-99 division.