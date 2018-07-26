MONONA — Participants wasted no time taking a whack at the record books during Thursday’s opening day of competition in the 57th annual Madison All-City Swim Meet.
During a day filled with preliminary heats, six swimmers broke All-City meet records for a meter pool, and eight others joined them breaking pool records at the Monona Community Pool.
In several events, three to five swimmers broke pool records during qualifying for Saturday’s final, and in the 100-meter breaststroke for age 15-19 boys, seven topped the previous pool record.
Ben McDade, the most decorated champion in the history of the WIAA state swimming meet with 15 titles, broke his own meet record in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 6.43 seconds.
The Monona Swim and Dive Club member was pushed by Nakoma’s Truman teDuits, second in 2:08.84 — also better than McDade’s previous record.
In the boys 15-19 100 breaststroke, Monona’s Eric Storms broke a 15-year-old record by winning in 1:05.27. Six other participants bested the previous pool record, held by Storms, a past teammate of McDade’s at Monona Grove High School.
Anna teDuits of Nakoma led qualifiers in the girls 13-14 100 backstroke with a meet-record time of 1:04.59.
Also in the girls 13-14 division, West Side’s Claudia Carlson led qualifiers in the 50 butterfly with a meet-record time of 29.35 seconds.
In the boys 11-12 group, Nolan Wallace of Maple Bluff won the 50 breaststroke with a meet-record time of :35.24.
In the girls 11-12 division, Seminole’s Hannah Mello set a meet record in the 50 butterfly, leading qualifiers in :29.62. She also set a pool record in the 50 backstroke (:31.10).
Nakoma’s Jenna Silvestri set a pair of pool records in the girls 15-19 division, leading qualifiers in the 200 individual medley (2:22.03) and 100 breaststreoke (1:13.57). In the same age group, Monona’s Alexandra Moderski set a pool record in the 100 freestyle (:57.40).
In the girls age 13-14 division, Shorewood Hills’ Evelyn Laursen set two pool records, leading qualifiers in the 100 individual medley (1:07.08) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.48).
In the boys 13-14 group, Nakoma’s Colin Senke set a pool record in the 100 individual medley (1:04.21).
In the age 11-12 groups, Middleton’s Tyler Choedak set a pool record in the boys 100 individual medley (1:08.42).
The meet resumes at 8 a.m. today with preliminaries (and some finals) in the age 8-9 and 10-11 groups.
Finals for all age groups, featuring the top 16 finishers from preliminaries, begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.