With delay to 2021, countdown clock clicking again for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The countdown clocks have been reset and are ticking again for the Tokyo Olympics.

The model outside Tokyo Station, and others across the Japanese capital were switched on almost immediately after organizers announced the new dates — July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.

The clocks read 479 days to go. This seems a long way away, but also small and insignificant compared with the worldwide fallout from the coronavirus.

Then again, it's not much time to reassemble the first Olympics to be postponed since the modern games began 124 years ago; not for 11,000 Olympic athletes, 4,400 Paralympic athletes — and not for sponsors, broadcasters, the fans that have already bought tickets, and Japanese organizers and taxpayers who have spent billions, and will have to come up with billions more to pay for the setback.

“I believe that these Olympics are going to have great historical significance,” Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said after confirming the new dates.

Mori, an 82-year-old former Japanese prime minister, also recalled there's no guarantee that the coronavirus pandemic will be under control a year from now. That includes the new dates for the Paralympics now set for Aug. 24-Sept. 5.