Watch now: McFarland's Olympic curlers compete against James Corden on 'The Late Late Show'

The road to the 2022 Beijing Olympics for a pair of McFarland curlers apparently goes through late night TV host James Corden.
Matt Hamilton, a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic gold medal men's curling team, and his sister Becca Hamilton, a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic women's curling team, appeared on Thursday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", where the host attempted curling for the first time. And what better opponents than members of the most recent U.S. Olympic teams?
Both Hamilton siblings helped the United States earn Olympic berths in the men's and women's competitions at the 2022 Olympics with their finishes at the world championships in the spring. Matt Hamilton and his Team Shuster teammates finished third in round robin play at the world championships to clinch a berth for the U.S. Becca Hamilton and her Team Peterson teammates won the bronze medal at the world championships to earn a berth for the U.S.
The Hamiltons will join together to try to earn the spot for the mixed double Olympic team later this month. They competed as a team in the mixed doubles competition at the 2018 Games. They then will try to help their men's and women's teams qualify in November.