US women's curling team suffers heartbreaker at Beijing Games

The ninth end turned into a nightmare for the United States women’s curling team Tuesday at the Beijing Games.
Switzerland scored four points in the end and held on to rally for a 9-6 victory in pool play. The loss dropped the U.S., which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, to 4-3 in pool play and into a tie for fourth place with Japan and Great Britain. The U.S. has games against Canada and Japan remaining.
Team USA took a 6-4 lead after eight ends when skip Tabitha Peterson’s draw was true for two points.
But Peterson missed both of her shots in the ninth end, and Switzerland capitalized when Alina Paetz hit an open U.S. stone with her last rock to put four points on the scoreboard.
Both teams had less than three minutes remaining on their clocks for the 10th end, so there was little time to talk over shots. Team USA couldn’t get anything going in the final end to suffer the defeat.
Roth curled 73%, while Hamilton was at 78%.
The U.S. was seeking redemption for its loss to Switzerland in the semifinals at last year’s world championship. The Americans went on to win the bronze medal at that event.
The U.S. next takes the ice Wednesday (7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Madison) against Canada.
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
Tabitha Peterson throws a rock while Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson prepare to sweep during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice sweeps a stone against Switzerland during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton holds his shoes out after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton land Chris Plys augh after a win against Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks on during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leaves leaves the ice after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, center, laughs with Canada's Brett Gallant, right, during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton watch a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches after throwing a rock against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth watch a small television screen showing the Super Bowl before pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth sweep a rock during pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
China's Wang Zhiyu, right, congratulates Team USA's Matt Hamilton after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock during pool play against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton throws a rock against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA talks between ends during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
