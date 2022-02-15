 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US women's curling team suffers heartbreaker at Beijing Games

Beijing Olympics Curling

Becca Hamilton sweeps a rock during pool play against the Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press

The ninth end turned into a nightmare for the United States women’s curling team Tuesday at the Beijing Games.

Switzerland scored four points in the end and held on to rally for a 9-6 victory in pool play. The loss dropped the U.S., which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, to 4-3 in pool play and into a tie for fourth place with Japan and Great Britain. The U.S. has games against Canada and Japan remaining.

Team USA took a 6-4 lead after eight ends when skip Tabitha Peterson’s draw was true for two points.

But Peterson missed both of her shots in the ninth end, and Switzerland capitalized when Alina Paetz hit an open U.S. stone with her last rock to put four points on the scoreboard.

Both teams had less than three minutes remaining on their clocks for the 10th end, so there was little time to talk over shots. Team USA couldn’t get anything going in the final end to suffer the defeat.

Roth curled 73%, while Hamilton was at 78%.

The U.S. was seeking redemption for its loss to Switzerland in the semifinals at last year’s world championship. The Americans went on to win the bronze medal at that event.

The U.S. next takes the ice Wednesday (7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Madison) against Canada.

