US women's curling team moves into third place at Beijing Games

The United States snapped its two-game losing streak Monday at the Beijing Games.

The U.S. women’s curling team stole three points in the sixth end then fought off South Korea’s rally attempts to earn the 8-6 win in pool play.

South Korea faced three U.S. stones in the house on its last stone in the sixth end. Skip EunJung Kim’s shot wrecked on a guard near the top of the house, which gave Team USA the steal of three points.

South Korea closed that gap with two points in the seventh end, but U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson’s draw on her final stone of the eighth end cuddled up to the side of the button to secure two points.

Peterson faced two South Korea stones in the house on her final rock of the 10th end, but she hit the rock closest to the button and stuck her rock for one point and the win.

The U.S. team, which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, won its first three games in Beijing before losing its last two in pool play entering the South Korea contest. The Americans sit in third place at 4-2 and next play Tuesday (12:05 a.m. in Madison), when they face undefeated Switzerland.

Roth curled 95% and Hamilton 84% against South Korea.