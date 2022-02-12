US women struggle with Great Britain in Olympic curling pool play

The United States Olympic women’s curling team suffered its first loss of the Beijing Games on Saturday.
Great Britain took control from the start against Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamitlon. It scored two points in the first end then stole two more in the second on its way to the 10-5 victory.
The Americans closed within a point with two points in the sixth end, but Great Britain answered with two in the seventh.
Roth curled 72% and Hamilton 74% against Great Britain.
The loss dropped the U.S. to 3-1. Only Switzerland still is undefeated in women's pool play. Team USA returns to action Sunday (6:05 a.m. in Madison) against Sweden, the defending gold medalists.
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
