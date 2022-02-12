US women struggle with Great Britain in Olympic curling pool play

The United States Olympic women’s curling team suffered its first loss of the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Great Britain took control from the start against Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamitlon. It scored two points in the first end then stole two more in the second on its way to the 10-5 victory.

The Americans closed within a point with two points in the sixth end, but Great Britain answered with two in the seventh.

Roth curled 72% and Hamilton 74% against Great Britain.

The loss dropped the U.S. to 3-1. Only Switzerland still is undefeated in women's pool play. Team USA returns to action Sunday (6:05 a.m. in Madison) against Sweden, the defending gold medalists.