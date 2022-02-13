 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

US women fall to reigning Olympic curling gold medalists

  • 0
Beijing Olympics Curling

Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during Thursday's women's round robin curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

The United States women’s curling team suffered its second consecutive loss at the Beijing Games on Sunday.

Sweden, the reigning Olympic gold medalists, gained control in the sixth end with a steal of two points on its way to a 10-4 victory.

U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson hit guards with both of her stones in the end, which allowed Sweden to score two points.

Team USA, which includes McFarland residents Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, took a 3-2 lead after four ends and forced Sweden to one point in the fifth before the fateful sixth end.

Peterson’s draw on her last stone in the ninth end was heavy, which resulted in a steal of three points for Sweden and the Americans conceded.

Hamilton curled 88% and Roth 85% in the game.

The Americans, who fell to 3-2 in pool play, next play South Korea on Monday (7:05 p.m. Sunday in Madison).

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Todd's Takes from Wisconsin' 5-3 victory against No. 11 Notre Dame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics