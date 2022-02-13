US women fall to reigning Olympic curling gold medalists

The United States women’s curling team suffered its second consecutive loss at the Beijing Games on Sunday.

Sweden, the reigning Olympic gold medalists, gained control in the sixth end with a steal of two points on its way to a 10-4 victory.

U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson hit guards with both of her stones in the end, which allowed Sweden to score two points.

Team USA, which includes McFarland residents Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, took a 3-2 lead after four ends and forced Sweden to one point in the fifth before the fateful sixth end.

Peterson’s draw on her last stone in the ninth end was heavy, which resulted in a steal of three points for Sweden and the Americans conceded.

Hamilton curled 88% and Roth 85% in the game.

The Americans, who fell to 3-2 in pool play, next play South Korea on Monday (7:05 p.m. Sunday in Madison).