US men's curling team's medal hopes take hit at Beijing Games

The United States Olympic men’s curling team finds itself in a familiar position.

And it’s not an enviable spot.

Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton, essentially must win out and get a little help at the Beijing Games to defend its Olympic gold medal.

The U.S. fell to Italy 10-4 on Tuesday, a loss that dropped the Americans into a tie for fourth place in the pool standings. The top four teams at the end of pool play advance to the medal round, and Sweden and Great Britain already have clinched their spots.

Team USA’s final game is against Denmark, which is 1-6. A win would put the U.S. at 5-4 at the conclusion of pool play. Switzerland and the Russian Olympic Committee team both also can get to 5-4, but the U.S. holds the tiebreaker over both teams because it defeated both teams in pool play.

Things get dicey for the U.S. team if Canada, which sits in third place at 5-3, loses its final pool-play game to Great Britain. If all four teams — the U.S., Canada, the ROC and Switzerland — are tied at 5-4 for two spots in the medal round, the U.S. and Switzerland would move on because both would have 2-1 records against the other three tied teams.

But if the U.S., Canada and only the ROC or Switzerland tie at 5-4 for two spots, the next tiebreaker would need to be used. That’s the average of the last stone draws, the two shots before every pool-play game that determine which team starts that game with hammer.

Team USA trailed Italy 6-4 after seven ends and had the hammer in the eighth end Tuesday. American skip John Shuster decided to make a difficult hit for two points with his final stone, but he wrecked on his own stone to give up a steal of four points, and the Americans conceded.

Team USA will have a day to recover from the defeat before trying to secure its berth in the medal round. It concludes pool play Thursday (7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Madison) against Denmark.