U.S., Canada roll to victories in Olympic women's hockey openers but Brianna Decker lost for tournament

The U.S. and Canada women's hockey teams opened the 2022 Olympics with comfortable victories Thursday, but the American game had a scary moment for one of the former University of Wisconsin players involved.
Dousman native Brianna Decker was taken from the ice on a stretcher less than 10 minutes into the game against Finland with a left leg injury.
Her cries of pain were audible in a mostly empty arena — only invited spectators are allowed at the Beijing Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic — after her leg bent awkwardly underneath her after being tangled up with Finnish defender Ronja Savolainen.
USA Hockey said it was a lower-body injury and a spokesperson told reporters that she won't play again in the tournament. She was playing in her third Olympics and was shown on the TV broadcast watching the end of the game from the rink while on crutches with a boot on her left leg.
Kessel scores in U.S. victory
The U.S. defeated Finland 5-2, with Madison native Amanda Kessel scoring the opening goal.
Former Badgers player Abby Roque, who is making her Olympic debut, moved into the middle of a line with Alex Carpenter and Kessel after Decker's injury and assisted on Carpenter's second goal of the game in the third period.
Hilary Knight had an assist and seven shots on goal. Caroline Harvey played only five shifts, and Delafield native Alex Cavallini wasn't one of the two goalies who dressed for the U.S.
Turnbull leads Canada's rout
Canada routed Switzerland 12-1 to start the tournament, with former Badgers forward Blayre Turnbull scoring twice and adding two assists.
Sarah Nurse had two assists for Canada while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 14 saves. Emily Clark also played for Canada, while goalie Kristen Campbell wasn't in the lineup.
Up next
Canada and the U.S. both are back in action Saturday. Canada (1-0) plays Finland (10:10 p.m. Friday, Madison time) while the U.S. (1-0) faces Russia at (7:10 a.m.).
Meet the 2022 Olympic athletes with ties to Wisconsin
Kevin Bolger, cross country skiing
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old was born in Minocqua.
Kristen Campbell, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2020.
Alex Cavallini, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. goalie is a Delafield native and played for the Badgers from 2010 to 2014. This is her second Olympics; she won a gold medal in 2018.
Emily Clark, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 26-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2014 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Brianna Decker, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Dousman native and played for the Badgers from 2009 to 2013. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ann-Renée Desbiens, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Becca Hamilton, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 31-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics. She competed with brother Matt in mixed doubles curling and on the U.S. women's team in 2018.
Matt Hamilton, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is his second Olympics; he won a gold medal with the U.S. men's team in 2018 and also competed with sister Becca in mixed doubles curling.
Caroline Harvey, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 19-year-old U.S. defender signed to join the Badgers this season but delayed the start of her college career until next fall to be part of the Olympic team.
Anna Hoffmann, ski jumping
Wisconsin connection: The 21-year-old is a Madison native.
Deedra Irwin, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Pulaski.
Amanda Kessel, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Madison native. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Hilary Knight, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012. This is her fourth Olympics; she won silver medals in 2010 and 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ben Loomis, Nordic combined
Wisconsin connection: The 23-year-old is an Eau Claire native who moved to Utah when he was 15.
Sarah Nurse, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Joanne Reid, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Madison; her mother is 1980 speedskating Olympian Beth Heiden Reid. This is her second Olympics; she was part of the U.S. team that placed 13th in the women's relay in 2018.
Abby Roque, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2016 to 2020.
Nina Roth, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 33-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics; she was on the U.S. team in 2018.
Courtney Rummel, snowboarding
Wisconsin connection: The 18-year-old who competes in Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard Slopestyle is from West Bend.
Paul Schommer, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old is an Appleton native who graduated from Kimberly High School in 2010.
Jordan Stolz, long track speedskating
Wisconsin connection: The 17-year-old who competes in the 500 meters and 1,000 meters was born in West Bend and lives in Kewaskum.
Ben Street, men's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 34-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2005 to 2010.
Blayre Turnbull, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2011 to 2015. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.