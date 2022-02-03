U.S., Canada roll to victories in Olympic women's hockey openers but Brianna Decker lost for tournament

The U.S. and Canada women's hockey teams opened the 2022 Olympics with comfortable victories Thursday, but the American game had a scary moment for one of the former University of Wisconsin players involved.

Dousman native Brianna Decker was taken from the ice on a stretcher less than 10 minutes into the game against Finland with a left leg injury.

Her cries of pain were audible in a mostly empty arena — only invited spectators are allowed at the Beijing Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic — after her leg bent awkwardly underneath her after being tangled up with Finnish defender Ronja Savolainen.

USA Hockey said it was a lower-body injury and a spokesperson told reporters that she won't play again in the tournament. She was playing in her third Olympics and was shown on the TV broadcast watching the end of the game from the rink while on crutches with a boot on her left leg.

Kessel scores in U.S. victory

The U.S. defeated Finland 5-2, with Madison native Amanda Kessel scoring the opening goal.

Former Badgers player Abby Roque, who is making her Olympic debut, moved into the middle of a line with Alex Carpenter and Kessel after Decker's injury and assisted on Carpenter's second goal of the game in the third period.

Hilary Knight had an assist and seven shots on goal. Caroline Harvey played only five shifts, and Delafield native Alex Cavallini wasn't one of the two goalies who dressed for the U.S.

Turnbull leads Canada's rout

Canada routed Switzerland 12-1 to start the tournament, with former Badgers forward Blayre Turnbull scoring twice and adding two assists.

Sarah Nurse had two assists for Canada while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 14 saves. Emily Clark also played for Canada, while goalie Kristen Campbell wasn't in the lineup.

Up next

Canada and the U.S. both are back in action Saturday. Canada (1-0) plays Finland (10:10 p.m. Friday, Madison time) while the U.S. (1-0) faces Russia at (7:10 a.m.).

