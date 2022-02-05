Sarah Nurse hat trick drives another Canada Olympic women's hockey rout; Hilary Knight scores for U.S.

Former University of Wisconsin women's hockey standout Sarah Nurse scored one goal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She's already well past that total in Beijing.

Nurse scored three times, one of two hat tricks in Canada's 11-1 rout of Finland on Saturday.

The U.S. followed with a 5-0 victory against Russia, helped by a Hilary Knight goal, as both women's hockey powers moved to 2-0 in the tournament.

Nurse leads Canada

Nurse scored in each period as Canada's scoring margin in Beijing improved to 23-2. Brianne Jenner also had a hat trick.

Former Badgers goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves and former UW forward Emily Clark had an assist. Blayre Turnbull was plus-2. Goalie Kristen Campbell didn't dress for the game.

Knight scores seventh for U.S.

Knight's first goal of the tournament put the U.S. ahead 2-0 in the second period. She has seven over her four Olympic appearances since 2010.

She also added an assist. Former Badgers forward Abby Roque was plus-1. Badgers signee Caroline Harvey had 11 shifts on defense after getting just five in Thursday's 5-2 victory against Finland. Delafield native and former UW goalie Alex Cavallini dressed as the backup.

Madison native Amanda Kessel had an assist.

Up next

The U.S. plays Switzerland on Sunday (7:10 a.m. Madison time). Canada plays Russia on Monday (10:10 p.m. Sunday Madison time).

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.