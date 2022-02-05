 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarah Nurse hat trick drives another Canada Olympic women's hockey rout; Hilary Knight scores for U.S.

Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey

Canada's Sarah Nurse celebrates after a score against Finland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday in Beijing.

 PETR DAVID JOSEK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former University of Wisconsin women's hockey standout Sarah Nurse scored one goal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She's already well past that total in Beijing.

Nurse scored three times, one of two hat tricks in Canada's 11-1 rout of Finland on Saturday.

The U.S. followed with a 5-0 victory against Russia, helped by a Hilary Knight goal, as both women's hockey powers moved to 2-0 in the tournament.

Nurse leads Canada

Nurse scored in each period as Canada's scoring margin in Beijing improved to 23-2. Brianne Jenner also had a hat trick.

Former Badgers goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves and former UW forward Emily Clark had an assist. Blayre Turnbull was plus-2. Goalie Kristen Campbell didn't dress for the game.

Knight scores seventh for U.S.

Knight's first goal of the tournament put the U.S. ahead 2-0 in the second period. She has seven over her four Olympic appearances since 2010.

She also added an assist. Former Badgers forward Abby Roque was plus-1. Badgers signee Caroline Harvey had 11 shifts on defense after getting just five in Thursday's 5-2 victory against Finland. Delafield native and former UW goalie Alex Cavallini dressed as the backup.

Madison native Amanda Kessel had an assist.

United States' Hilary Knight, right, scores a goal against Russian Olympic Committee goalkeeper Maria Sorokina during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday in Beijing.

Up next

The U.S. plays Switzerland on Sunday (7:10 a.m. Madison time). Canada plays Russia on Monday (10:10 p.m. Sunday Madison time).

