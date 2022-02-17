Sarah Nurse, Ann-Renée Desbiens power Canada to Olympic women's hockey gold against US

There was no stopping Canada in the Beijing Olympics women's hockey tournament, and two former University of Wisconsin players were key in the crowning achievement Thursday.
Sarah Nurse scored the opening goal in Canada's 3-2 victory against the U.S. in the gold medal game between the sport's biggest rivals.
Ann-Renée Desbiens made 38 saves, 15 of them in the third period as the Americans tried to rally from a two-goal deficit.
Nurse and Desbiens joined former Badgers players Emily Clark, Blayre Turnbull and Kristen Campbell in winning Olympic gold medals for the first time.
They gave the UW women's hockey team 11 Olympic champion alumnae, seven of whom are from Canada.
Former Badgers players Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, Alex Cavallini and Abby Roque and recruit Caroline Harvey took silver for the U.S.
Canada won all seven games it played at the Olympics, including two against the Americans to avenge their shootout loss to the U.S. in the 2018 championship game. Its margin of victory in Beijing was 57-10.
It was a record day for the former UW players involved. Nurse set an Olympic record with her 18th point of the tournament, assisting on Marie-Philip Poulin's second goal of the game in the second period for a 3-0 lead.
She tied the record when she scored 7:50 into the first period on a redirection of a Claire Thompson shot past Cavallini. Nurse had four assists in both the quarterfinals and semifinals as well as a hat trick against Finland in the preliminary round.
Knight, UW's all-time leading scorer, played in her 22nd Olympic game to break a three-way tie for the U.S. women's team record. She scored a short-handed goal in the second period to cut Canada's lead to 3-1 and give her six goals and 10 points in the tournament.
Madison native Amanda Kessel scored with 13.5 seconds remaining in the third period to bring the U.S. within a goal.
The U.S. had a sloppy first period in its defensive zone and got let off the hook for a goal minutes before Nurse's opener when a Canada score was overturned on review for offside.
Poulin forced a turnover and made it 2-0 with a shot through traffic that Cavallini didn't appear to see immediately.
Eight of the 10 players connected to UW in Beijing dressed for the championship game, which marked the sixth time in seven Olympic tournaments that the U.S. and Canada have met with gold on the line. Decker suffered a broken leg in the Americans' first game in Beijing and Campbell, a backup goalie, didn't dress for any of Canada's contests.
Turnbull finished the tournament with four goals and three assists. Clark scored twice and had one assist.
Roque scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in seven games played for the U.S. in Beijing. Harvey hadn't played since she was called for a first-period penalty in the preliminary game against Canada on Feb. 8, but she skated two shifts Thursday.
UW equipment manager Sis Paulsen also served in the same role for Team USA. Kessel scored three times and had five assists during the tournament.
Canada's Carla MacLeod was the first from the Badgers to win Olympic gold, in 2006. She repeated in 2010 and was joined by Meaghan Mikkelson, who also won in 2014.
Meghan Duggan, Decker, Knight and Cavallini were part of the 2018 U.S. team that defeated Canada in a gold medal shootout.
Meet the 2022 Olympic athletes with ties to Wisconsin
Kevin Bolger, cross country skiing
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old was born in Minocqua.
Kristen Campbell, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2020.
Alex Cavallini, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. goalie is a Delafield native and played for the Badgers from 2010 to 2014. This is her second Olympics; she won a gold medal in 2018.
Emily Clark, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 26-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2014 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Brianna Decker, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Dousman native and played for the Badgers from 2009 to 2013. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ann-Renée Desbiens, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Becca Hamilton, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 31-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics. She competed with brother Matt in mixed doubles curling and on the U.S. women's team in 2018.
Matt Hamilton, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is his second Olympics; he won a gold medal with the U.S. men's team in 2018 and also competed with sister Becca in mixed doubles curling.
Caroline Harvey, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 19-year-old U.S. defender signed to join the Badgers this season but delayed the start of her college career until next fall to be part of the Olympic team.
Anna Hoffmann, ski jumping
Wisconsin connection: The 21-year-old is a Madison native.
Deedra Irwin, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Pulaski.
Amanda Kessel, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Madison native. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Hilary Knight, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012. This is her fourth Olympics; she won silver medals in 2010 and 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ben Loomis, Nordic combined
Wisconsin connection: The 23-year-old is an Eau Claire native who moved to Utah when he was 15.
Sarah Nurse, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Joanne Reid, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Madison; her mother is 1980 speedskating Olympian Beth Heiden Reid. This is her second Olympics; she was part of the U.S. team that placed 13th in the women's relay in 2018.
Abby Roque, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2016 to 2020.
Nina Roth, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 33-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics; she was on the U.S. team in 2018.
Courtney Rummel, snowboarding
Wisconsin connection: The 18-year-old who competes in Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard Slopestyle is from West Bend.
Paul Schommer, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old is an Appleton native who graduated from Kimberly High School in 2010.
John Shuster, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 39-year-old was born in Chisholm, Minnesota, but lives in Superior. This is his fifth Olympics; he won a bronze medal in 2006, finished 10th in 2010 and ninth in 2014, then won the gold in 2018.
Jordan Stolz, long track speedskating
Wisconsin connection: The 17-year-old who competes in the 500 meters and 1,000 meters was born in West Bend and lives in Kewaskum.
Ben Street, men's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 34-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2005 to 2010.
Blayre Turnbull, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2011 to 2015. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.