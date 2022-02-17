Sarah Nurse, Ann-Renée Desbiens power Canada to Olympic women's hockey gold against US

There was no stopping Canada in the Beijing Olympics women's hockey tournament, and two former University of Wisconsin players were key in the crowning achievement Thursday.

Sarah Nurse scored the opening goal in Canada's 3-2 victory against the U.S. in the gold medal game between the sport's biggest rivals.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 38 saves, 15 of them in the third period as the Americans tried to rally from a two-goal deficit.

Nurse and Desbiens joined former Badgers players Emily Clark, Blayre Turnbull and Kristen Campbell in winning Olympic gold medals for the first time.

They gave the UW women's hockey team 11 Olympic champion alumnae, seven of whom are from Canada.

Former Badgers players Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, Alex Cavallini and Abby Roque and recruit Caroline Harvey took silver for the U.S.

Canada won all seven games it played at the Olympics, including two against the Americans to avenge their shootout loss to the U.S. in the 2018 championship game. Its margin of victory in Beijing was 57-10.

It was a record day for the former UW players involved. Nurse set an Olympic record with her 18th point of the tournament, assisting on Marie-Philip Poulin's second goal of the game in the second period for a 3-0 lead.

She tied the record when she scored 7:50 into the first period on a redirection of a Claire Thompson shot past Cavallini. Nurse had four assists in both the quarterfinals and semifinals as well as a hat trick against Finland in the preliminary round.

Knight, UW's all-time leading scorer, played in her 22nd Olympic game to break a three-way tie for the U.S. women's team record. She scored a short-handed goal in the second period to cut Canada's lead to 3-1 and give her six goals and 10 points in the tournament.

Madison native Amanda Kessel scored with 13.5 seconds remaining in the third period to bring the U.S. within a goal.

The U.S. had a sloppy first period in its defensive zone and got let off the hook for a goal minutes before Nurse's opener when a Canada score was overturned on review for offside.

Poulin forced a turnover and made it 2-0 with a shot through traffic that Cavallini didn't appear to see immediately.

Eight of the 10 players connected to UW in Beijing dressed for the championship game, which marked the sixth time in seven Olympic tournaments that the U.S. and Canada have met with gold on the line. Decker suffered a broken leg in the Americans' first game in Beijing and Campbell, a backup goalie, didn't dress for any of Canada's contests.

Turnbull finished the tournament with four goals and three assists. Clark scored twice and had one assist.

Roque scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in seven games played for the U.S. in Beijing. Harvey hadn't played since she was called for a first-period penalty in the preliminary game against Canada on Feb. 8, but she skated two shifts Thursday.

UW equipment manager Sis Paulsen also served in the same role for Team USA. Kessel scored three times and had five assists during the tournament.

Canada's Carla MacLeod was the first from the Badgers to win Olympic gold, in 2006. She repeated in 2010 and was joined by Meaghan Mikkelson, who also won in 2014.

Meghan Duggan, Decker, Knight and Cavallini were part of the 2018 U.S. team that defeated Canada in a gold medal shootout.