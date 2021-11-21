Pair of curlers from McFarland are heading back to the Winter Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. — Tabitha Peterson’s team rolled through double round-robin play at the U.S. Olympic curling team trials and did not slow down in the best of three finals.

Team Peterson, which includes McFarland's Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, defeated Cory Christensen’s team 11-4 in Saturday’s women’s final to sweep the series and clinch a berth in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The win was Team Peterson’s 10th in a row at the trials, with the team only dropping one of its 12 matches at Baxter Arena.

“We’re definitely grooving,” Peterson said. “We’ve put a lot of work in. In all our pre- and postgame meetings, we’re just trying to get better and better and learn from every game and just go that extra inch each time. We’re just seeing the reaps of all our hard work right now.”

Team Peterson, which scored in six of the eight ends, got off to a fast start by stealing a point without the hammer in each of the first two ends, and it took the lead for good with a three-spot in the fourth.

“We kind of put the pressure on them early, and not making those last couple shots is always frustrating if you’re the other team, so we were like, “All right, let’s keep pounding right now. We can’t let up,” Peterson said.