Pair of curlers from McFarland are heading back to the Winter Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. — Tabitha Peterson’s team rolled through double round-robin play at the U.S. Olympic curling team trials and did not slow down in the best of three finals.
Team Peterson, which includes McFarland's Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, defeated Cory Christensen’s team 11-4 in Saturday’s women’s final to sweep the series and clinch a berth in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The win was Team Peterson’s 10th in a row at the trials, with the team only dropping one of its 12 matches at Baxter Arena.
“We’re definitely grooving,” Peterson said. “We’ve put a lot of work in. In all our pre- and postgame meetings, we’re just trying to get better and better and learn from every game and just go that extra inch each time. We’re just seeing the reaps of all our hard work right now.”
Team Peterson, which scored in six of the eight ends, got off to a fast start by stealing a point without the hammer in each of the first two ends, and it took the lead for good with a three-spot in the fourth.
“We kind of put the pressure on them early, and not making those last couple shots is always frustrating if you’re the other team, so we were like, “All right, let’s keep pounding right now. We can’t let up,” Peterson said.
Peterson cleared away Christensen’s stone from the center of the house in her first of two throws in the fourth end. Christensen followed with her final stone and tried a knockout shot, but it could not connect, and Peterson followed with a shot to the middle of the scoring area for three points.
“That three-end comes down to the shot Nina played, where it kind of gave us a shot from both sides,” Peterson said. “They couldn’t guard the double and the tap, and they had to just choose one, so that shot was huge. Otherwise we’re probably giving up a steal that end.”
Team Christensen conceded the match after Team Peterson scored three more in the eighth. Christensen had a chance at scoring three, but Peterson’s final rock knocked out one, and Christensen misfired on the final stone of the end.
“We weren’t executing as well as we needed to really to win the game,” Christensen said. “I think it just came down to execution.”
Team Peterson won the bronze medal at the 2021 Women’s World Curling Championship, and that finish set the tone for them for the rest of the campaign.
“We knew what we were capable of,” said Hamilton, who played second. “We knew going into worlds we wanted to come away with a medal, so we’re just excited to move forward toward the Olympics now, and hopefully get on the podium there, too.”
Peterson, who was the third on Roth’s team, Roth and Hamilton all were members of Team Roth that won the 2017 U.S. Olympic curling team trials and went to the 2018 Winter Olympics. The team went 4-5 in round robin play in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and did not qualify for the medal round.
“We’re excited to put on a better showing than we did (at the Olympics) last time,” Peterson said. “We feel like we have a really good chance to be on the podium this time.”
Peterson and Roth switched positions since the 2018 Games.
Men's final heads to third game
A two-point steal made the difference for the second night in a row at the men’s final, but this time it was John Shuster’s team getting the steal
Team Shuster, which included McFarland's Matt Hamilton, stole two in the sixth end when the final stone of the end from Korey Dropkin missed taking out Shuster’s stones and allowed the defending trials and Olympic champions to take their first lead of the final series. Team Shuster would go on to win 7-3 and set up Sunday's decisive third game at Baxter Arena.
“We had to be as patient as we could and make them have to make some difficult ones,” Shuster said. “In the sixth end there, (Dropkin) had a shot to essentially send their team to the Olympics. It was there to score four or five, and it would have been the game. The same thing, a half-inch away from the shot that makes it for them gives us a steal of two.”
Team Shuster rallied to win the second game after dropping the first for the second Olympic trials in a row.
“I have been in a third game now, the last three cycles, but (Sunday) it’s winner goes, loser goes home, this is like playing a national championship game for us,” Shuster said.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth end, Shuster drew his final rock in to give Team Shuster the two closest stones, which forced Dropkin to make a decision between taking one point and trying for a takeout to possibly score three or four.
“We just have to talk about being patient,” Shuster said. “We said, ‘We might not flip this hammer in three or four ends (Saturday), it may take six, seven, eight, nine ends,’ and we finally flipped it after the eighth end. For us, it was really just being patient.”
Dropkin tried for a double takeout of Shuster’s stones, and his shot just missed its intended target, which allowed Team Shuster to steal two and take 3-2 lead.
“We had an opportunity to really end the game in six, and on my last, just didn’t throw the greatest rock,” Dropkin said. “I wish I had that back, but we can’t do that unfortunately. ... I didn’t have my best release and tried to carve it in there enough, but I didn’t quite make it.
“That’s kind of how she goes sometimes. You give up a steal of two and advantage in the game to a team like Shuster, they’re going to capitalize and make the most of it.”
Team Dropkin tied the game in the seventh with one, but that was the final end that they scored.
Team Shuster was able to blank the eighth end then take the lead for good with two in the ninth. Shuster had a takeout with the final stone of the end to score two.
Dropkin had the final stone in the 10th end, but he had to try a difficult takeout to score, and it missed, giving Team Shuster two more and the four-point final margin.
“You’ve got to have a mind of a goldfish in these things because if we come out and think about what we did yesterday and the shots that we missed, it could easily carry over into the next game,” Team Shuster’s third Chris Plys said.
Six of the eight players on the ice are familiar with a decisive third game at Baxter Arena. Three of the four members of Team Shuster — Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner — were in the same position at the 2017 trials when they dropped the opening game to the team skipped by Heath McCormick then won the final two games to clinch the Olympic berth. Team Shuster’s Chris Plys was on Team McCormick, as were two members of team Dropkin (Dropkin and Thomas Howell).