Next new Olympic sport might be played in the virtual world

TOKYO — On the first day of these Games, on the eve of his sport's Olympic debut, Tony Hawk hopped on his board and tested out the new bowl on Tokyo's waterfront. He called the experience, shredding Ariake Urban Sports Park, surreal. Skateboarding had already broken into mainstream, but reaching this stage was another level.

"As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games," Hawk wrote on Instagram.

Hawk's competitive skateboarding career began when he was 10 years old, two years after the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, back when skateboarding's stigma seemed insurmountable.

By the turn of the century, he was widely regarded as the greatest skateboarder ever. He was in commercials, movies and television shows. He had his own video game. He was the sport's most famous ambassador, a household name alongside Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky. But he never was given the opportunity to compete in the Olympics.

"I'm surprised it took this long for them to figure it out," Hawk said. "I believe they needed a youthful energy to the Summer Games and it's overdue."