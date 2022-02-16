McFarland's Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton wrap up Beijing Games with loss to Japan

McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton wrapped up their Olympic experience at the Beijing Games with a loss in their final women’s curling pool-play game Wednesday.

The pair, along with teammates Tara and Tabitha Peterson, gave Japan a fight but fell 10-7 to conclude pool play 4-5. There still is one women’s pool-play draw remaining that could put the U.S. into a tie for the fourth and final spot in the medal round, but the Americans would lose the spot on tiebreakers.

Wednesday’s game against Japan got off to a tough start for the U.S. when skip Tabitha Peterson had her final stone pick then wreck on a guard in the second end, which resulted in a steal of three points for Japan.

But Team USA battled back to tie the game with four points in the seventh end when Tabitha Peterson made an open hit with her final stone to send the game to the eighth end tied 7-7.

Japan regrouped to score two points in the eighth end and stole one in the ninth end before running the Americans out of stones in the 10th end to earn the win.

Hamilton curled 60% and Roth 79% in the loss.

The U.S. entered the Beijing Games with high hopes after winning the bronze medal at last year’s world championship, but the Americans struggled after getting out to a 3-0 start in Beijing.

Hamilton and Roth also were members of the U.S. team for the 2018 Olympic Games, when the Americans also finished 4-5 in pool play and failed to make the medal round.