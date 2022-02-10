 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McFarland's Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton help US women's curling team open Olympics with two wins

Beijing Olympics Curling

Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during Thursday's women's round robin curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

The United States women’s curling team, which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, opened its competition at the Beijing Olympics with a pair of wins Thursday.

The U.S. only needed seven ends to finish off the Russian Olympic Committee 9-3 to open competition before holding off Denmark 7-5 in the night session in Beijing.

The Americans opened with two points in the first end and never trailed in their first game. The ROC held the Americans to one point in the third end, but the U.S. then stole one point in the fourth end and two points in the fifth end to seize control.

Roth curled 82% and Hamilton 46% against the ROC.

The U.S. improved to 2-0 in the tournament with the win over Denmark. The game was tied 4-4 after seven ends when the Americans converted with the last stone in the eighth end. U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson’s draw caught the end of the 4-foot circle to secure two points for the U.S.

The Americans forced Denmark to one point in the ninth end, and Peterson’s draw on her final stone in the 10th end secured the win.

Roth curled 80% and Hamilton 63% in the victory.

Team USA next plays Friday afternoon (12:05 a.m. Friday in Madison), when it takes on China, which is 0-2 in the tournament.

