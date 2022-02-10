 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

McFarland's Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton help US women's curling team open Olympics with big win

  • 0
Beijing Olympics Curling

Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during Thursday's women's round robin curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

The United States women’s curling team, which includes McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, opened its competition at the Beijing Olympics with a lopsided victory Thursday morning.

The U.S. only needed seven ends to finish off the Russian Olympic Committee 9-3. The Americans opened with two points in the first end and never trailed. The ROC held the Americans to one point in the third end, but the U.S. then stole one point in the fourth end and two points in the fifth end to seize control.

The U.S. gets little time to rest. It returns to action Thursday night (6:05 a.m. Thursday in Madison) against Denmark, which defeated China 7-6 in the opening draw.

This story will be updated after the Denmark game.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics