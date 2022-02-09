McFarland's Matt Hamilton, Team USA open Olympic men's curling with win

McFarland’s Matt Hamilton and Team Shuster opened its defense of the Olympic men’s curling gold medal Wednesday with an extra-end win over the Russian Olympic Committee.

John Shuster’s draw with the final stone gave the United States the 6-5 victory in the Beijing Games opener.

It was a back-and-forth game from the start. The ROC took a 4-3 lead with a single point in the seventh end, but the U.S. answered in the eighth end when Shuster decided to try to strike with his final stone with no rocks in the house. He managed to score two when he hit his own stone that sat outside of the house and rolled it on as well as his shooter.

After a blank end, the ROC forced an extra end but barely. ROC had a chance to win the game with its final stone, but it wrecked on a guard. That forced a measurement to see which team had the stone closest to the button. The ROC’s stone was slightly closer, which forced the extra end.

The U.S. men return to action Thursday (12:05 a.m. in Madison) when it plays Sweden, the team it defeated for the gold medal at the 2018 Games. Sweden defeated China 6-4 in its opener Wednesday.

The U.S. women’s team, which features McFarland’s Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, opens its Olympic play Thursday morning (7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Madison) against the ROC.

This story will be updated.