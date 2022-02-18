McFarland's Matt Hamilton, Team USA fall in men's curling bronze-medal game

McFarland’s Matt Hamilton will return from the Beijing Games without any hardware.

Hamilton and the United States men’s curling team fell to Canada 8-5 in Friday’s bronze-medal game. The Americans entered these Games as the defending Olympic champions after winning gold in 2018.

Friday’s game featured two skips who already own gold medals — Canada’s Brad Gushue in 2006 and American John Shuster in 2018.

Canada seized momentum in the seventh end when the U.S. was sitting two and up 5-4. But Gushue’s last stone knocked out both U.S. stones and rolled out for the blank end.

Canada struck for two points in the eighth end and stole two points in the ninth end when Shuster tried to tap back a Canadian stone into another Canadian stone for two, but his shot didn’t curl enough.

Team USA put the pressure on Canada early when it forced Gushue to look at four U.S. counters with his last stone in the third end, but he made the hit and stuck for one point. The U.S. had Canada chasing again in the fourth end, and Shuster’s draw with his last rock was good for two points.

“Matt is seeing the ice as good as I’ve seen him,” broadcaster Kevin Martin, a former Olympic champion skip, said about Hamilton during the fifth end.

Hamilton curled a team-best 86% against Canada.

The U.S. finished pool play 5-4 to earn a spot in the medal round but fell to Great Britain in the semifinals before the loss to Canada.

This story will be updated.