McFarland's Matt Hamilton, Team USA earn spot in Olympic men's curling medal round

Beijing Olympics Curling

Matt Hamilton watches his rock during pool play against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)

McFarland’s Matt Hamilton and his United States men’s curling teammates took the next step toward defending their Olympic gold medal Thursday at the Beijing Games.

Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 to conclude pool play and earn the final spot in the medal round. The U.S. will face Great Britain in the semifinals later Thursday (6:05 a.m. in Madison). The U.S. is the lone team to defeat Great Britain in pool play.

Canada will face Sweden in the other semifinal.

Denmark scored one point in the first end then stole a point in the second end to jump on the Americans.

U.S. skip John Shuster had an open hit with his last stone for two points in the third end to even the game.

Shuster played a hit with his last stone in the fourth end to sit three, and Denmark skip Mikkel Krause’s final shot was heavy and missed Shuster’s stone, which resulted in a steal of three points for the U.S.

The teams traded single points in the fifth and seventh ends before Krause faced two U.S. stones with his final rock in the eighth end. He hit an American stone but rolled too far for a steal of one point for the U.S.

Denmark managed to respond with two points in the ninth end to cut the U.S. lead to 7-5, but the U.S. ran Denmark out of stone in the 10th end to secure its spot in the semifinals.

This story will be updated after the U.S. plays in the semifinals.

