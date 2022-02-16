McFarland's Matt Hamilton, Team USA earn spot in Olympic men's curling medal round

STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
McFarland’s Matt Hamilton and his United States men’s curling teammates took the next step toward defending their Olympic gold medal Thursday at the Beijing Games.
Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 to conclude pool play and earn the final spot in the medal round. The U.S. will face Great Britain in the semifinals later Thursday (6:05 a.m. in Madison). The U.S. is the lone team to defeat Great Britain in pool play.
Canada will face Sweden in the other semifinal.
Denmark scored one point in the first end then stole a point in the second end to jump on the Americans.
U.S. skip John Shuster had an open hit with his last stone for two points in the third end to even the game.
Shuster played a hit with his last stone in the fourth end to sit three, and Denmark skip Mikkel Krause’s final shot was heavy and missed Shuster’s stone, which resulted in a steal of three points for the U.S.
The teams traded single points in the fifth and seventh ends before Krause faced two U.S. stones with his final rock in the eighth end. He hit an American stone but rolled too far for a steal of one point for the U.S.
Denmark managed to respond with two points in the ninth end to cut the U.S. lead to 7-5, but the U.S. ran Denmark out of stone in the 10th end to secure its spot in the semifinals.
This story will be updated after the U.S. plays in the semifinals.
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
Nina Roth reacts after a missed shot against Japan during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson sweep a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth, left, and Tara Peterson sweep a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Tara Peterson, left, and Becca Hamilton wait to compete during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson reacts after throwing a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton reacts after throwing against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches the action during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson throws a rock while Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson prepare to sweep during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice sweeps a stone against Switzerland during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton holds his shoes out after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton land Chris Plys augh after a win against Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks on during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leaves leaves the ice after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, center, laughs with Canada's Brett Gallant, right, during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton watch a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches after throwing a rock against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth watch a small television screen showing the Super Bowl before pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth sweep a rock during pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
China's Wang Zhiyu, right, congratulates Team USA's Matt Hamilton after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock during pool play against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton throws a rock against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA talks between ends during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Get the latest in your inbox!
We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.